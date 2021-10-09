Rohit Sharma Backs Hardik Ahead Of T20 WC; Says 'one Game Away From Getting Back' To Form

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma gave an update on Hardik Pandya's fitness after the all-rounder did not bowl a single delivery in the five games he played during the second leg of IPL 2021. While the hitman did say that Hardik was getting better each day, he added that only the medical team has an idea when he could resume bowling.

The reigning champions had a disappointing IPL 2021 campaign as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Rohit led side finished in fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, but with a worse net run rate.

Rohit Sharma backs Hardik Pandya to deliver when fit

After Mumbai Indians' last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma explained during his post-match press conference why Hardik Pandya has not bowled a single delivery in IPL 2021. "The physios, the trainers, the medical team are working on him [Hardik]. As of now, all I know is he hasn't bowled a single ball yet. We wanted to take one game at a time and see where he stands. You saw he didn't bowl today as well, but he is getting better day by day. In the next week or so, he might be able to bowl. Who knows. I mean only the doctors or the physios will be able to give an update on that," said the hitman.

Although Hardik had a disappointing IPL 2021, Indian fans will hope that one of their top all-rounders is in prime form for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Hardik managed only 127 runs at an average of 14.11 and a strike rate of 113.39. Despite his poor form, the Mumbai Indians skipper says without doubt that Hardik will make a comeback soon.

"He will not be happy with his batting, but the team has confidence in his ability. I personally have confidence in his ability. When you look at him, he's getting better every time that he goes on to the field. A player like him is probably just one good inning away from getting back to his natural way. We've seen that he's done it before as well. If I have to put everything together, I'm personally very confident of his ability, and there's no doubt that he will be a valuable asset," added the Mumbai Indians skipper.