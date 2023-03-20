Rohit Sharma Backs Under-fire Batsman; 'He Has Obviously Shown A Lot Of Potential'

India's humiliating defeat at the hands of Australia in the second ODI has been one of the worse defeats on home soil in the recent past. After failing to grind out a win in the last two Test matches, Australian bowlers have once again exposed the loopholes in the famed Indian batting line-up. The Virat Kohli-led batting crushed to a lowly 117 runs and the visitors made their life more difficult by recording a 10-wicket victory.

Rohit Sharma backs Suryakumar Yadav after consecutive failures

Suryakumar Yadav has been one player who has looked completely out of rhythm in this particular white ball format. The number 1 T2OI batsman failed to deliver once again and questions have been raised over his selection. He is yet to register a fifty in ODIs for the men in blue but skipper Rohit Sharma backed the player as he insisted he needs to be given a regular run of matches to prove his worth.

“We don't know about (Shreyas) Iyer's return. At this time there is a spot available so we have to play him (Suryakumar). He has obviously shown a lot of potential with white ball and I have said it many times before (that) guys with potential will be given some run.

“Of course, he knows what he needs to do while in a slightly longer format of the game as well. I think things are there in his mind as well. Like I said, guys with potential will have enough run where you know they should not feel that ‘Okay, You know I wasn't given enough chances in that particular slot.'

The Mumbai Indians captain further added, "Yes he got out in the last two games and the series before that as well, but he needs that consistent run, like back-to-back games, 7-8 or 10 games like that so that, you know, he feels more comfortable.

“Right now, he has got in the place when someone's been injured or someone's not available. As management we can look into the performance when you give that consistent run and then you feel that okay, the runs are not coming and (he's) not looking comfortable. Then, we will start thinking about it. Right now, we have not gone that route."