Rohit Sharma Bats For A Noble Cause In MI-RCB Match; Dons Shoes With 'Save Rhino' Message

As Mumbai Indians stepped on to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of the IPL 2021, skipper Rohit Sharma came out with a noble message to voice his concern over the conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros. The MI skipper walked out with shoes sporting a graphic of the Indian Rhino to bat for the preservation of the species that is heading towards extinction. Indian rhinoceros have been listed as 'vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List.

Taking to Twitter, Rohit Sharma also spoke about his noble cause as he shared a still of himself with the shoes while walking out to bat. Highlighting that playing cricket is his dream, the MI skipper said that helping make this world a better place is a cause everyone needs to work towards.

"It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters," Rohit Sharma tweeted.

Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fM22VolbYq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 10, 2021

Following his gesture, the MI skipper also received appreciation from former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen as he batted for the cause. In a tweet, Pietersen remarked that Rohit Sharma continues to play for a cause of 'saving rhinos'. Pietersen has often voiced his concern for animal and wildlife preservation.

The great mams boots last night in the @IPL opener. @ImRo45 continually playing for a cause - SAVING RHINOS! ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ¦ pic.twitter.com/aGTveMOWBh — Kevin PietersenðŸ¦ (@KP24) April 10, 2021

MI lose IPL 2021 opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted the five-time winners to a manageable total of 159/9 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first with Harshal Patel registering a fifer as he picked up three wickets in the final over by conceding just a single run. In reply, Virat Kohli (33) and RCB's new recruit Glenn Maxwell (39) added 42 runs for the third-wicket stand after they had lost pinch-hitter Washington Sundar and young domestic talent Rajat Patidar.

However, it was 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers who stole the show with an impactful knock of a 27-ball 48 at a strike rate of 177.78 including four boundaries and a couple of maximums. He took MI's frontline bowlers to the cleaners and brought his team closer to a famous win after the three-time runners-up had suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse. Even though ABD was dismissed on the third-last ball of the contest, he had done his job as tail-enders Mohammed Siraj, and, Harshal Patel took RCB past the finish line to clinch a final ball thriller and add the first two points in their tally.