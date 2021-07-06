Rohit Sharma Became First To Achieve THIS Massive World Cup Record OTD In 2019

On this day in 2019, India opener Rohit Sharma became the first-ever cricketer in the history of the game to register five centuries in the ICC World Cup. Sharma broke the record of Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakarra, who had hit four centuries in one edition of the World Cup back in 2015. Sharma went past Sangakarra's record after he hit a ton against Sri Lanka in India's final league game of the 2019 World Cup, which was on July 6. Sharma had scored the first four centuries against South Africa, Pakistan, England, and Bangladesh respectively.

Sharma registers 5th ton in 2019 WC

The match between Sri Lanka and India saw Sharma register his fifth hundred in the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Perera opted to bat first. His side posted a total of 264/7 in 50 overs, courtesy of a century by Angelo Mathews and a hard-fought half-century by Lahiru Thrimanne. Mathews had scored 113 runs off 128 balls, including 2 sixes and 10 boundaries, before he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Thrimanne had hit 53 runs off 68 balls before Kuldeep Yadav sent him back to the pavilion.

When the Virat Kohli-led side came to bat in the second innings, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul forged a 189-run partnership to ensure a win for India in its final league game of the tournament. Sharma had scored 103 runs off 94 balls, including 14 boundaries and 2 maximums. Sharma was dismissed by Kasun Rajitha in the 31st over of the game. Kl Rahul had hit 111 runs off 118 balls before being dismissed by Lasith Malinga. Kohli and Pandya finished the game for India with 34 not-out and 7 not-out runs respectively as the chase was put to rest in the 44th over.

Sharma's five centuries in the 2019 World Cup still hold the record for most tons by a player in a single tournament. While players such as David Warner, Sourav Ganguly, Mark Waugh, and Matthew Hayden have scored three centuries in a single edition of the World Cup, only Kumar Sangakarra has scored four centuries in one World Cup. Sangakarra is also the only batsman to score four consecutive centuries in a World Cup edition, which is also a record in one-day internationals.

(Image Credit: AP)

