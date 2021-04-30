Rohit Sharma Birthday: Netizens Come Up With Creative Wishes For 'Hitman' On Turning 34

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the most prolific run-scorers in the modern era. The elegant batter has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket, and his stint as Mumbai Indians' captain in the Indian Premier League is deemed exemplary by many cricket pundits. The champion cricketer rang in his 34th birthday on Friday, April 30. The cricketing star enjoys a tremendous fan following and social media was flooded with special wishes on the Rohit Sharma birthday occasion.

Rohit Sharma birthday becomes extra special with delightful fan wishes

Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing.ðŸ’¥



Play and create many more recordsðŸ’™



Happy birthday hitman ðŸŽ‚#HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/RhAkkiOhlo — Ryan De Sa #RM (@ryandesa_07) April 30, 2021

Happy Birthday Hitman

King of 5 IPL Trophy

King of duble hundred

King of six

King of pull shot #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma#HappyBirthdayRohit#RohithSharma @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/M9Ppm5o8to — Vinay Shukla (@hitman20835) April 30, 2021

Only captain to win 5 @IPL

Trophies... Idol for millions...my fav cricketer....And the best batsman in the world right now...A Very Happy Birthday Hitman keep achieving more heights in your career @ImRo45#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/A9JnG7Cgf5 — Ishant Singh Raghuwanshi (@its_ishant45) April 29, 2021

Happy Birthday Hitman @ImRo45 ðŸ’™...

but I don't want to see you becoming old ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­.....You are the most happiest soul in the world.. You enjoy whatever you doðŸ’™...... Wishing you all the success you deserve...

45 is an emotion ðŸ˜­...Love you to infinity Ro ðŸ’™ #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/dM5GQ3uT2q — Abhi ðŸ˜· (@jackspa09980580) April 29, 2021

You are the one who constantly keeps me happy, always gives me joy. Keep the ecstasy coming on along with those elegant sixes. Happy Birthday, Hitman!ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸@ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/9yuVgGs3KP — Sushanth (@Sushanthh29) April 29, 2021

Three ODI double tons

Most 150's in ODIs

Most T20I tons, including joint-fastest ton in the format

One of three Indians with a ton in all three formats

2007 T20 World Cup winner

5 IPL titles as captain



Happy Birthday, 'Hitman' @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/Vw87ppdb1h — Sagam Rami Reddy (@SagamRamiReddy4) April 30, 2021

Best IPL Player of all time and one of the best While Ball player in International cricket.

Happy Birthday HitmanðŸ‘ðŸ‘»#HappyBirthdayRohitSharma pic.twitter.com/TCOKEhMopq — Madhav (@madhaavv) April 30, 2021

The Most successful captain in IPL



Game changer in Indian Team who can standalone able to win any match



A man of daddy hundreds...



Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday Hitman @ImRo45 â¤ï¸ #HBDRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma pic.twitter.com/YaR15hhyLl — Sid ki Rasmalayi ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜ŒðŸ˜œ (@siddy_my_jaan) April 30, 2021

Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 runs

The opening batsman has been one of the top performers for the Mumbai Indians franchise over the years and has been instrumental in the team winning five championship titles in the cash-rich league. Sharma has had a promising start to his campaign this season as well and he has enthralled fans with his exploits with the bat. The star player is currently the leading run-scorer for MI in the IPL 2021 so far. After having played 7 matches in IPL this year, the Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 runs tally stands at 215. The dynamic batsman has a stunning half-century to his name this season and he has an impressive average of 35.83 in IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma stats in IPL

The cricketer is one of the leading run-scorers in the Indian Premier League. The MI captain has featured in 206 IPL games in his career so far and has scored 5445 runs in the same. The Rohit Sharma stats in IPL are a testament to the player's superior performances in the shortest format. Moreover, he has 40 half-centuries and 1 ton to his name in IPL cricket. It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma currently occupies the fifth position in the all-time leading run-scorers of the league.

Rohit Sharma net worth details

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. According to CA Knowledge, the Rohit Sharma net worth is estimated to be around INR 145 crore as of 2021. Rohit Sharma's IPL 2021 salary is INR 15 crore. The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma INR 7 crore being part of the Grade A+ list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot

Rohit Sharma house address

According to several media reports, the cricketer lives in a luxurious 6000-square-foot apartment in Ahuja Towers in Worli, Mumbai. Sharma's apartment is believed to be on the 29th floor of the building. The 4BKH house also provides the residents with a stunning view of the Arabian sea.

