Rohit Sharma Birthday: Netizens Come Up With Creative Wishes For 'Hitman' On Turning 34

Social media was flooded with special wishes on the Rohit Sharma birthday occasion as India's champion batsman turned 34 on Thursday, April 30.

Rohit Sharma birthday

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the most prolific run-scorers in the modern era. The elegant batter has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket, and his stint as Mumbai Indians' captain in the Indian Premier League is deemed exemplary by many cricket pundits. The champion cricketer rang in his 34th birthday on Friday, April 30. The cricketing star enjoys a tremendous fan following and social media was flooded with special wishes on the Rohit Sharma birthday occasion. 

Rohit Sharma birthday becomes extra special with delightful fan wishes 

Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 runs 

The opening batsman has been one of the top performers for the Mumbai Indians franchise over the years and has been instrumental in the team winning five championship titles in the cash-rich league. Sharma has had a promising start to his campaign this season as well and he has enthralled fans with his exploits with the bat. The star player is currently the leading run-scorer for MI in the IPL 2021 so far. After having played 7 matches in IPL this year, the Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 runs tally stands at 215. The dynamic batsman has a stunning half-century to his name this season and he has an impressive average of 35.83 in IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma stats in IPL 

The cricketer is one of the leading run-scorers in the Indian Premier League. The MI captain has featured in 206 IPL games in his career so far and has scored 5445 runs in the same. The Rohit Sharma stats in IPL are a testament to the player's superior performances in the shortest format. Moreover, he has 40 half-centuries and 1 ton to his name in IPL cricket. It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma currently occupies the fifth position in the all-time leading run-scorers of the league. 

Rohit Sharma net worth details 

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. According to CA Knowledge, the Rohit Sharma net worth is estimated to be around INR 145 crore as of 2021. Rohit Sharma's IPL 2021 salary is INR 15 crore. The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma INR 7 crore being part of the Grade A+ list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot

Rohit Sharma house address 

According to several media reports, the cricketer lives in a luxurious 6000-square-foot apartment in Ahuja Towers in Worli, Mumbai. Sharma's apartment is believed to be on the 29th floor of the building. The 4BKH house also provides the residents with a stunning view of the Arabian sea. 

Disclaimer: The above Rohit Sharma net worth and Rohit Sharma house address information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Rohit Sharma net worth figure.

Image source: iplt20.com

 

 

 

