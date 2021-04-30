Rohit Sharma 'Brotherman' & 'Shaaana'? Raina & Harbhajan Wish 'Hitman' On 34th Birthday

Veteran cricketers Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have come forward to wish Rohit Sharma as he rang in his 34th birthday on Friday. Rohit is arguably the world's best batsman in the modern-day game when it comes to limited-overs cricket as the 'Hitman' has a record three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and four tons in T20I Cricket. Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date.

'Happy Birthday Brotherman'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raina wished his brotherman i.e. Rohit Sharma a very happy birthday and then blessed him with good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year and always. 'Chinna Thala' had posted an image of him and Rohit supposedly posing for a photograph ahead of an IPL clash between arch-rivals as well as multiple-time winners Mumbai Indians, and, Chennai Super Kings.

Wish you a very Happy Birthday Brotherman @ImRo45 .. Wish you good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year & always. ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/wpmpmdq3MG — Suresh RainaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ImRaina) April 30, 2021

Rohit Sharma's senior as well as former Mumbai Indians team-mate Harbhajan Singh also came forward to wish his 'Shaaana' by posting a couple of images of their stint with MI.

Happy birthday Shaaana @ImRo45 wish you lots and lots of happiness.. love always ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/baq23Jk8uZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2021

Bhajji had represented the defending champions for 10 seasons i.e. from 2008-2017 and then tried his luck for the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (2018-2020). He was released by CSK and was roped in by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2021 mini-auctions earlier this year for a sum of INR 2 crores.

Rohit Sharma's IPL career & his performances in the ongoing edition

The current Team India limited-overs vice-captain is one of the leading run-scorers in the Indian Premier League. The MI captain has featured in 206 IPL games in his career so far and has scored 5445 runs in the same. Sharna's stats in IPL are a testament to the player's superior performances in the shortest format. Moreover, he has 40 half-centuries and 1 ton to his name in IPL cricket. It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma currently occupies the fifth position in the all-time leading run-scorers of the league.

The dynamic opening batsman has been one of the top performers for the Mumbai Indians franchise over the years and has been instrumental in the team winning five championship titles in the cash-rich league. Sharma has had a promising start to his campaign this season as well and he has enthralled fans with his exploits with the bat. The star player is currently the leading run-scorer for MI in the IPL 2021 so far. After having played 7 matches in IPL this year, the Mumbai cricketer's IPL 2021 runs tally stands at 215.

The elegant batsman has a stunning half-century to his name this season and he has an impressive average of 35.83 in the ongoing edition of the marquee tournament.

(Image Courtesy: @IMRaina/@Harbhajan_Singh)