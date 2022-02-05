Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Succeeding Ex-skipper Virat Kohli As India's Test Captain

With India set to take on West Indies in the upcoming three-match ODI series, India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma will make his long-awaited return to the team after sitting out due to an injury. Rohit Sharma was made the skipper of India's ODI and T20I formats after Virat Kohli decided to step down from the role. In a press conference ahead of the India vs West Indies first ODI match, Rohit Sharma addressed the recent Test captain vacancy.

Rohit Sharma was very particular in saying that there will be time for the Test captaincy talks and said that his entire focus was currently on white-ball cricket while emphasizing workload management. He then said that India could lose a few series because they need to keep changing players but they were prepared for that. Further, he once again emphasized the need to forget the Test captaincy for now and said his focus is on the upcoming West Indies series followed by which he will be concentrating on the Sri Lanka series.

Rohit Sharma said, "There's time for that. My focus is on limited-overs cricket. Workload management is important. We could lose a few series because we need to keep changing players, but we're ready for that. Forget Test captaincy for now. I have no idea for now. Like I said, there is the West Indies and Sri Lanka series for now to focus on."

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma on the cusp of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar

Rohit Sharma will have the chance to get past cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar to become India's second-highest run-getter in ODIs against West Indies. Rohit with 1532 runs is currently 51 runs behind Tendulkar and can surpass him in the upcoming three matches. India's former skipper Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer against the West Indies cricket team and has scored 2235 runs in 38 innings. Rohit is also just six more sixes from creating a new record to become the first Indian player in ODI history to hit 250 sixes. Rohit Sharma cleared a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore after he was out for the tour of South Africa owing to an injury.