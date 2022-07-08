Rohit Sharma Breaks Virat Kohli's T20 Record, Achieves Massive Feat As Team India Skipper

Team India put up a solid performance on Thursday to hand England a crushing loss in the ENG vs IND 1st T20. The Men in Blue won the match by 50 runs with Hardik Pandya producing a man-of-match performance at Southampton. The match was even more special for Team India skipper Rohit Sharma who achieved a major milestone during the match.

India vs England: Rohit Sharma register a huge record

Rohit Sharma returned to lead the Team India against England in the 1st T20I after missing the recent Edgbaston Test due to COVID-19. Following the comprehensive victory, Rohit Sharma became the first captain ever to win 13 consecutive T20I matches for his country. The team India opener took the leadership of the T20 team following Virat Kohli's resignation post the T20 World Cup last year. After taking over the captaincy Rohit Sharma registered wins over Bangladesh, New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka while missing the series against South Africa.

Besides winning 13 matches in a row Rohit Sharma also broke various other records including reaching 1000 T20I runs as captain. On his way to 1000 runs, Team India skipper surpassed former captain Virat Kohli's record. Kohli had taken 30 innings to get to 1000 runs, while Rohit took 29. Rohit also became the quickest Indian captain to the feat.

India vs England match highlights

India skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to bat against England in the ENG vs IND 1st T20I. Sharma made a brisk start to his innings before Moeen Ali dismissed him for 24 runs. Ishan Kishan was next to go and it was Moeen Ali who dismissed him. Suryakumar Yadav (39) and Deepak Hooda (33) stitched a crucial partnership before Chris Jordan dismissed both the batsman. However, Hardik Pandya had other ideas as he went after England's bowling attack smashing 33-ball 51 helping India post 198 runs on board. Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan picked up 2 wickets apiece.

England in their reply lost skipper Jos Buttler in the very first ball of their innings with Bhuvneshwar Kumar providing the breakthrough. Dawid Malan scored quickfire 21 runs of 14 balls before getting out to Hardik Pandya. The Indian all-rounder then dismissed Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone in quick succession to put England in a spot of bother at 33/4. Harry Brook and Moeen Ali did try to get England's innings back on track but Pandya dismissed both the batsman to bowl out England out of the match. Debutant Arshdeep Singh capped his maiden international stint by picking up the last two wickets to bowl out England for 148 runs.