Rohit Sharma Breaks World Record, Surpasses NZ Star To Achieve Sensational Feat In T20Is

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma broke the world record for scoring the most number of sixes in T20 Internationals. Rohit surpassed New Zealand batter Martin Guptill to become the player with the most sixes in the history of T20I cricket. The 34-year-old achieved the feat during the second T20I against Australia on Friday. Rohit scored an unbeaten 46 off 20 balls, including four boundaries and as many sixes. Rohit now has a total of 176 maximums in T20 Internationals.

Martin Guptill, who is currently in second place on the list, has 172 sixes to his name. West Indies legend Chris Gayle is in third place with 124 sixes. Former England captain Eoin Morgan occupies the fourth spot with 120 sixes, while the current Australian skipper Aaron Finch is in fifth place with 119 sixes.

Meanwhile, Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 3677 runs in 138 games. He has four centuries and 28 half-centuries to his name. Rohit averages 32.53 in the shortest format for India and has a strike rate of 141.26. Rohit has registered 1056 runs in sixes out of the 3677 runs he has scored, which is more than 28% of his total runs. Rohit also has 328 boundaries in T20Is.

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I

As far as last night's game between India and Australia is concerned, the Men in Blue beat the visiting side by six wickets to level the three-match series 1-1. Rohit played a crucial role with the bat to help India win the match with 4 balls remaining. The match witnessed a delayed start because of a wet outfield at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The game was eventually reduced to 8 overs per side due to loss of time.

After being sent to bat first, Australia scored 90/5 in 8 overs courtesy of some brilliant knocks from Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade. While Finch scored 31 off 15 balls, Wade remained unbeaten at 43 off 20 deliveries. Axar Patel picked two wickets to his name as he registered a bowling figure of 2-0-13-2. Jasprit Bumrah also scalped a wicket in his first match back from injury.

The Indian team then chased down the target with ease thanks to some blistering knocks from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Dinesh Karthik. Australia's Adam Zampa picked three wickets in the innings but his efforts with the ball were nullified by Rohit, who scored with a strike rate of 230. Rohit was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

