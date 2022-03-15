'Rohit Sharma Can Become A Better Test Captain Than Virat Kohli': Jaffer Makes Tall Claim

Former Team India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has made a bold claim as he believes that current captain Rohit Sharma is a better Test skipper than Virat Kohli.

The hitman, who was named the captain of all formats once Kohli stepped down, has a perfect record as skipper.

Jaffer believes Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Virat Kohli

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer said, "Rohit Sharma can become a better Test captain than Virat Kohli. Don’t know how many Tests he will captain, but tactically I feel he is one of the best captains and we are seeing the results of how they have whitewashed each series. It feels like the captaincy has come in the hands of the right captain."

🗣️ 🗣️ #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 speaks about the experience and learnings on leading the side for the first time in a Test series. 👍 👍#INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/41EuDxyDrG — BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2022

Under Rohit's leadership, the Men in Blue have won five consecutive series (3-0 in T20I series vs NZ, 3-0 vs WI in both ODI and T20I, and 3-0 and 2-0 wins vs SL in T20Is and Tests respectively). However, considering the hitman's age, he may not have enough time to match the staggering records Kohli left as the skipper of the side.

Kohli ended his tenure as India's most successful Test skipper, having won 40 of the 68 Tests with an outstanding win percentage of 59. The 33-year old had taken over from MS Dhoni in 2014-15 when the legendary captain gave up the leadership position in the midst of the four-match Test series in Australia that season.

Wasim Jaffer confident that India will qualify for WTC final

Following Team India's fantastic 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, they have moved up to fourth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 points table. The Rohit Sharma-led side registered a win by an inning and 222 runs in the first Test before winning the second match by 238 runs.

However, the series defeat against South Africa has affected their position in the WTC points table. Despite the loss against the Proteas, Wasim Jaffer is confident that Team India will qualify for the finals. "We aren’t going to play a lot of Tests. There is one Test against England, then in Bangladesh so there are lots of breaks. However, if all players are fit and if we play consistently as Australia is going to come later, then I don’t think it (qualifying for WTC Final) should be a problem."

Image: Twitter@WasimJaffer, PTI