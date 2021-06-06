Rohit Sharma Can Get 3 100s In 5 Tests Vs England If He Overcomes Two Factors: Gavaskar

India's former skipper Sunil Gavaskar who will be doing commentary along with Team India's cricketer Dinesh Karthik in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final and five-matches Test series against England predicted that Rohit Sharma can score three hundreds in the five-match Test series against England. Sunil Gavaskar, while speaking on The Analyst Inside podcast also cautioned Team India's opener Rohit Sharma and outlined his early overs weakness which the batsman must overcome.

Sunil Gavaskar Says Rohit Sharma Can Score 3 100s In Five Matches

As Team India is already in England and has started their practice before they face New Zealand in the WTC Final at Southampton, Sunil Gavaskar has expressed confidence in the current Indian batting line-up. During the podcast, Sunil Gavaskar was asked by a fan that he is still not confident with Rohit Sharma as he will be facing James Anderson and Stuart Broad with the duke balls early in his innings, on that India's legendary cricketer backed the Indian batting line-up and said that the series is taking place in August-September in which the ball does not swing much and the groundsmen may not leave too much of grass on the pitch as it can backfire Team England as well.

On Rohit Sharma's struggle with the bat during his early innings, Sunil Gavaskar said, "In his case, it is always first two-three overs that is nervous for everybody because those are the overs when his front foot is not getting to the pitch of the ball but you know a couple of overs down the road when his front foot starts getting to the pitch of the ball and then he is very good. Even in Australia, he didn't score too many runs but the time he had to play their fast bowlers was amazing. His thing is that all the time he is looking to attack so sometimes the shot selection can be where he gets out but if he gets that right then he can get as many as three hundred these five-Test loops."

Sunil Gavaskar Hails AB De Villiers

Apart from this, Sunil Gavaskar, during the podcast, said he would love to bat like AB de Villiers because of the latter's ability to play shots all around the park and do it in such a way that it looks simple. The former Indian skipper said that AB de Villiers is one of the finest batsmen to have ever graced the game of cricket, adding "His batting is very elegant". Gavaskar explained that he likes AB de Villiers because the South African great plays proper cricketing shots and can still hit the ball to almost every corner of the field.

"AB de Villiers, bat like him, you know 360 degrees, play everything. I mean, just make it look as if you’re having a net. He makes it look so simple. He hits a fair distance, and he is very elegant as well. When he hits some of those shots, I love how his bat’s follow-through goes right over the shoulder. It’s not one of those punches; it’s like a proper shot. I love watching him bat," Gavaskar said.

(Image Credits: PTI)