Rohit Sharma Caught Eating While Hiding Food From Camera, Leaves Fans In Splits: WATCH

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was rested moments before the first India vs England T20 got underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Indian skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that Rohit Sharma has been rested and is not injured. Kohli said that Rohit Sharma will miss the first 'couple of games'. With the T20 World Cup in hindsight, the decision to rest Rohit Sharma was made to test the bench strength of the squad with several newcomers being included.

Rohit Sharma caught on camera while eating during second T20I

Rohit was missing from India's playing XI for the second T20I as he was being rested. However, he was sitting in the team dugout supporting and cheering the hosts. While he was in sitting on the bench in the Indian dug-out, Rohit was caught on camera while eating during the game. What was even more hilarious was the fact that Rohit was hiding the food item he was eating by covering it behind one of the staff members but the chewing made things pretty apparent.

The video of the same went viral in no time on Twitter. Several reactions poured in as fans were left in splits looking at Rohit Sharma eat during the match. For the unversed, the veteran opener has been subjected to a lot of trolls and criticism for his weight and eating habits despite his brilliant performances and once again trollers were at it. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Don't want to hate him at now...also can't resist laughing — ABK morningstar (@ABKhebbalu007) March 14, 2021

Bc I was waiting for someone to put it up here ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Shrii ðŸ ðŸ“Š (@4thUmpire_) March 14, 2021

Chhup chhup ke khana kyu kha raha ye ? ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Subhasmitaâ¤ï¸ (9 days to goðŸ¥³) (@imRumi18) March 15, 2021

Whn i saw this..

I was sure.. Ye abb meme material banega!..

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ‘ðŸ» — Lithops (@_The_Shelbiie_) March 15, 2021

Meanwhile, India defeated England in the second T20I by seven wickets to draw the series level at 1-1. After Indian bowlers' disciplined show ensured that England were kept to a modest 164, it was Indian batsmen who displayed their class and got the team over the line with 13 balls to spare. Debutant Ishan Kishan (56 off 32 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli's (73 off 49 balls) knocks made sure that Team India bounced back in style after a thumping defeat in the first India vs England T20.

Kishan was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock. The two sides are set to lock horns in the third T20I on Tuesday, Match 16 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The live action of the game will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). With the series level at 1-1, both sides will look to secure a win and take the crucial lead going forward.

Ishan Kishan stats

Ishan Kishan made his debut in the second India vs England T20 on Sunday in Ahmedabad where he scored a match-winning 56. The pocket-sized dynamo has deservedly found his place in the Indian team after his impressive performances in the IPL. The Ishan Kishan stats included the 51 IPL matches he has played where he has scored 1,211 runs at an average of 28.8 and an impressive strike-rate of 136.8 to go with seven fifties. He will once again form an important part of the Mumbai Indians team 2021.

