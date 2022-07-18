Rohit Sharma Caught Off Guard As Dhawan, Pant Go Berserk In Wild Champagne Celebration

After clinching the T20I series, Team India scripted victory in the ODI series as well after defeating England on their own home turf. Hardik Pandya starred with bat and the ball while Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten century to take the team to soar past the finish line. Following the victory, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was completely surprised by his teammates who sprayed champagne on him.

Shikhar Dhawan catches Rohit Sharma off-guard with a champagne celebration

Wild celebrations ensued as the players gathered to receive the trophy. The moment when Rohit Sharma laid his hands on the trophy, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan sprayed champagne all over him, accompanied by Shardul Thakur. When Rohit Sharma tried to gather the team for a picture, Rishabh Pant was waiting to spray champagne all over again. Virat Kohli, who had a poor outing with the bat, decided to have some fun on his own end by spraying the champagne over Arshdeep Singh (who was holding the trophy) and Shikhar Dhawan.

India vs England ODI Series: Rohit Sharma praises Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant

With Team India already losing four wickets inside hundred run mark, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya together stitched a crucial partnership which brought Team India to the brink of victory. The duo put up 133 runs with Rishabh Pant scoring an unbeaten 125 runs off 113 balls and Hardik Pandya not only picked up 4 wickets but also posted 71 runs. Rohit Sharma while lauding Pandya and Pant for their outstanding batting effort, said, " Quite pleased with both of them - they were clinical with the bat, and at no point did we feel they were panicking. They were just playing cricketing shots all the way through.”

Speaking about the series victory, the Team India skipper heaped praise on the players for their effort. He said, "I am very proud of the boys. We were here last time and were beaten, I remember. It's not an easy place to win games, but I thought the way we played this entire white ball leg was fantastic. It was something we wanted to do for a long time, and to finally come and achieve that is great.” Following the England series, Team India’s next assignment is a white ball series in West Indies, where they will play three ODIs and five T20Is.