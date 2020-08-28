Rohit Sharma's Childhood Coach Expecting A World Cup-winning Performance In 2023

Rohit Sharma terrorised bowlers with five centuries en route to India’s semifinal campaign at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. While the ‘Men in Blue’ failed to lift the coveted title, the Indian opening batsman still ended up becoming the highest run-scorer of the tournament with his 648-run tally. Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad wants his protege to one-up his stellar 2019 outing by going all the way to the victorious podium at the 2023 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in his home country.

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach reveals expectations from his protege

Dinesh Lad is quite a well-known coaching personality in Mumbai’s cricketing fraternity. Quite recently, he appeared on a Marathi cricket chat show titled “Coffee Cricket Ani Barech Kahi”. On the show, Dinesh Lad congratulated Rohit Sharma as India’s limited-overs vice-captain was recently announced as one of the winners of India’s highest sporting honour - the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach then revealed some of the expectations he has from the cricketer. Dinesh Lad said that while the Mumbai batting star displayed his prowess with the bat in 2019, he wants the 33-year-old to win the 2023 World Cup for India “on his own ability”. So far, Rohit Sharma has represented the national side in two World Cups (2015, 2019) where India failed to go beyond the semifinal stage on both occasions.

IPL 2020 UAE: Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma is all set to reprise his leadership role for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Earlier this week, the defending champions touched base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at a hotel in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma, along with the rest of the Mumbai Indians squad is currently undergoing a mandatory six-day quarantine as instructed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As per a recent announcement made by the Mumbai Indians management, Rohit Sharma and co are slated to begin training on Friday evening. According to reports, their first training session will be held in Abu Dhabi at 8:30 PM IST.

IPL 2020 UAE dates and venue announced

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: ICC Twitter