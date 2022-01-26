Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test, To Lead India Against West Indies: Report

India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is all set to make his long-awaited return to the team after sitting out due to an injury. Rohit was made the skipper of India's ODI and T20I captain after Virat Kohli decided to step down from his role. However, the prolific opener is yet to play since the announcement because of an injury.

According to PTI, Rohit Sharma just cleared a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore and is now set to meet with the selection committee at 4 PM IST on Wednesday. This comes just days prior to the selection of India's squad for the upcoming West Indies series. The West Indies cricket team will tour India for a three-match ODI series followed by a three-match T20I series. The BCCI will want to have their captain for both the formats fit and available for selection especially after India's dismal performance against South Africa.

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma fitness an issue?

Prior to the news that Rohit Sharma had passed the fitness test, a senior BCCI source told PTI regarding his fitness for the IND vs WI series "Rohit is fit and available for the series against the West Indies. By the time, the West Indies series starts, it will be more than seven and half weeks of rehabilitation and recuperation for Rohit. He is already training in Mumbai and is expected to be in Bangalore for the fitness test and get a formal okay from the National Cricket Academy." Team India will definitely want Rohit Sharma fit for both the series.

So if that is anything to go by then India's white-ball skipper should be available for the India vs West Indies series. The ODI series will begin on February 6, the second ODI match will be played on February 9 and the third and final one will be played on February 11. All three of the matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The IND vs WI T20I series will begin on February 16, the second T20I match will be played on February 18 and the third and final one will be played on February 20. The entire T20I series will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal.