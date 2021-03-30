Rohit Sharma Cleverly Reveals His New Mantra To Seal Hat-trick Of IPL Titles: WATCH

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has joined the franchise for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Mumbai-based franchise is the most successful side in the competition with a record five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020) to their name. Mumbai Indians will look to seal a hat-trick of IPL titles and become the first franchise to do so by winning IPL 2021.

IPL schedule: Rohit Sharma reveals mantra to win IPL 2021

It seems like Rohit Sharma, who will lead the Mumbai Indians team 2021, has found the mantra to win the IPL 2021. Rohit Sharma's mantra was revealed by the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians. On Monday, Mumbai Indians took to Instagram and posted a video of Rohit Sharma where he can be seen counting the five teacups kept on the table, referring to five IPL trophies they have won.

The MI captain then says that they need one more cup and reveals his mantra to win his sixth IPL trophy." Lalach ko dost banao, aur jeet ki bhook badhao" says Rohit Sharma which means make greed your friend and increase the hunger to win.

Meanwhile, according to the IPL schedule, the 14th edition of the cricketing extravaganza will begin on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will see Mumbai Indians team 2021 take on Royal Challengers Bangalore team 2021 in Chennai on Friday, April 9.

How to buy Mumbai Indians jersey online?

Mumbai Indians are also known for their iconic blue and gold jersey. Fans in India can lay their hands on the signature Mumbai Indians jersey as the franchise has put it on sale on their official website. One can visit the Mumbai Indians website and visit the 'shop' section for the official Mumbai Indians jersey. The Mumbai Indians jersey price is set at â‚¹1499. Apart from their match uniform, fans will also be able to shop for the training and travelling jerseys that Rohit Sharma & co. don during the IPL

The MI training jersey is priced at â‚¹999 and one can buy the Mumbai Indians travel polo. Apart from the official Mumbai Indians website, one can also visit the app or website of The Souled Store for the official Mumbai Indians merchandise. While the forthcoming season is scheduled to be played behind closed doors, fans can wear their favourite team's jersey to express their support while viewing the game on their television or mobile screens.

SOURCE: MUMBAI INDIANS INSTAGRAM