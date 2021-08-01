Rohit Sharma Compares Rishabh Pant's New Look To Popular Rapper Badshah; Pant Replies

Ahead of the India vs England Test Series, hitman Rohit Sharma shared a picture of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on his Instagram handle, comparing tha latter's look to that of rapper Badshah. Sharing the image of Pant sporting chunky yellow glasses, a white T-shirt, and a chain around his neck, Rohit Sharma said that Team India had their 'very own Badshah here.' The Indian cricket team led by skipper Virat Kohli is currently in England for the Test series. Rishabh Pant, who was down with COVID-19 has joined Team India's bio-bubble after recovering from the virus on July 22.

Check out Rishabh Pant's 'Badshah' look

After Rohit Sharma shared Pant's 'Badshah' look, the 23-year-old replied on the post saying "Hahaha kya bhaiya yaar." The post also garnered comments from cricketer Kedar Jadhav who said, "Our very own Chacha Nehru."

India vs England Test Series

The India vs England five-match Test series is due to start from August 4. England traveled to India to play series of Test series in the month of February which they went on to lose 1-3. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in the upcoming India vs England Test matches. As per reports, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Jayant Yadav could miss out on the first Test as they will have to quarantine after landing in England after coming from Sri Lanka. The Indian Test squad recently played a three-day practice game against a County Select XI, which ended in a draw as no result emerged following the conclusion of play on Day 3.

Ind vs Eng Test series schedule is as follows-- 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley Carnegie (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep).