Rohit Sharma, De Villiers Laud Virat Kohli On 100th T20I; Discuss His Impact On The Team

Ahead of former Team India captain Virat Kohli's 100th T20I, set to be played against arch-rivals Pakistan, several members of the cricketing fraternity, including Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers, lauded the 33-year-old for his contribution to the side. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will commence live at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 28.

Rohit, de Villiers praise Virat Kohli

While speaking on Star Sports' show, AB de Villiers said, "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats. What an amazing achievement, Virat. We're all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 international game. We will be watching you."

Meanwhile, Team India captain Rohit Sharma said, "His (Virat Kohli's) hunger and passion are unmatchable. Every time you see him, he comes out with different energy all the time. It is definitely not easy to play 100 games for India across all formats. So, I would definitely congratulate him on that. It is a massive achievement. Every time we see him his game seems to be at a different level. And I hope Asia Cup will be no different. He is a massive player for us, so I hope he is at his best for the team's sake."

Similarly, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Faf du Plessis said, "Hey Virat, I just wanted to send you a quick video message to say, congrats on your 100th T20 International. Not only that. Becoming the first Indian cricketer to play 100 matches across all three formats, is another fantastic achievement you can add to the already amazing things you have already done."

The South African international added, "But I am also really looking forward to seeing in the next few years what you are going to come up with, what other special things we are going to see from you. I know there is a lot left in that tank of yours. And I am really excited to see it. Congratulations again and good luck with the Asia Cup."