Rohit Sharma Deactivates 'Vacation Mode' As Team India Gear Up For England Tests

Credits: @ImRo45
It seems that Rohit Sharma might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the grueling five-match Test series against England starting August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
Rohit Sharma would be expected to make a tremendous impact on the 22 yards in the upcoming series as Team India look to snap their 13-year long wait of not having won a Test series on English soil.
However, ahead of the highly-anticipated red-ball series, the 'Hitman' has made it crystal clear that he means business after deactivating his 'Holiday' mode.
Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain officially announced that the vacations are over and it's business as usual.
चलो भाई, छुट्टी खत्म… अब काम शुरू! 👊🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qk4ovSGq3v— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 16, 2021
Rohit Sharma was last seen in action during the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Kane Williamson & Co. registered a convincing eight-wicket win on the reserve day as Team India's quest for an ICC title prolonged. He had amassed 64 runs in both innings (34 & 30). Nonetheless, Rohit Sharma was dismissed after getting set in the one-off Test match on both occasions and it is something that he would be looking to avoid at all costs come the five-match series.
India would now be hoping to beat Joe Root & Co. in their own backyard whereas, the hosts would be eager to avenge the away series loss against Kohli & Co. England who had toured India earlier this year were tasted bitter defeat across formats ( 3-1 Tests, 3-2 T20Is & 2-1 ODIs respectively).
Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.
Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.