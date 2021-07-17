Rohit Sharma Deactivates 'Vacation Mode' As Team India Gear Up For England Tests

It seems that Rohit Sharma might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the grueling five-match Test series against England starting August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Rohit Sharma would be expected to make a tremendous impact on the 22 yards in the upcoming series as Team India look to snap their 13-year long wait of not having won a Test series on English soil.

However, ahead of the highly-anticipated red-ball series, the 'Hitman' has made it crystal clear that he means business after deactivating his 'Holiday' mode.

Rohit Sharma deactivates 'Holiday' mode

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain officially announced that the vacations are over and it's business as usual.

Indian practice session pics

Rohit Sharma was last seen in action during the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Kane Williamson & Co. registered a convincing eight-wicket win on the reserve day as Team India's quest for an ICC title prolonged. He had amassed 64 runs in both innings (34 & 30). Nonetheless, Rohit Sharma was dismissed after getting set in the one-off Test match on both occasions and it is something that he would be looking to avoid at all costs come the five-match series.

India vs England

India would now be hoping to beat Joe Root & Co. in their own backyard whereas, the hosts would be eager to avenge the away series loss against Kohli & Co. England who had toured India earlier this year were tasted bitter defeat across formats ( 3-1 Tests, 3-2 T20Is & 2-1 ODIs respectively).

India look to improve their dismal Test record on English soil

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.