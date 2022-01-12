Rohit Sharma Debuts New Look, Receives Hilarious Reactions From Teammates; See Pic

Rohit Sharma seems to be taking his time off cricket by sporting new looks. Team India's new white-ball captain is ruled out of the series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury.

While he was named as the T20I skipper post the World Cup, he was also named the team's ODI captain before the South African tour. The 34-year old is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma sports new clean-shaven look

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit Sharma shared a picture, where he can be seen sporting his new clean-shaven look. Since the 34-year old has usually been seen with a long beard, even some of his teammates were surprised when they saw the hitman's new look. Rohit's latest post has undoubtedly been received well as it has received over 1.2 million likes in less than six hours.

Mumbai Indians and teammates respond to Rohit's new look

Mumbai Indians, who are captained by Rohit Sharma, replied to the hit man's post via their official Instagram handle by stating that the new look suits their skipper. Meanwhile, Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed joked that Rohit is now sporting his U-19 look, presumably because he has no beard.

Suryakumar Yadav also seems to like the 34-year old's new look as he commented, 'Chakachak,' which translates to spick and span.

How to watch India vs South Africa live?

Cricket fans wondering how to watch the ongoing India vs South Africa series live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the series. As for the IND vs SA live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of all matches on the social media handles of the two teams.

Team India's ODI squad for South Africa series

India's squad for ODI series: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.