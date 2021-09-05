Rohit Sharma's wait for an overseas ton finally ended with the Team India opener scoring a century on the third day of the England vs India 4th Test at Oval on Saturday. This century was Rohit Sharma’s 8th hundred in the longest format of the game and it took him eight years to get the three-figure mark on foreign soil. Thanks to Rohit's century India are currently in control of the fourth Test and will look to increase their lead on Day 4.

England vs India: Rohit Sharma speaks about his first overseas century

Post third days play, Rohit Sharma and Chesteshwar Pujara were involved in a candid conversation where the ' Hitman' spoke about his feeling after scoring the first overseas century. He said, " It's a good feeling of course since as a team we stand in a very good position at the moment. We knew we had our work cut off because we were a hundred runs behind in the first innings so we knew we had to bat well to get past that and build on a big lead".

He further said," All the batters including KL as well to start off with we had that good partnership. We know in England how crucial the new ball is and once we play that out you know runs will come quickly. "

When being asked about the century and the milestone Rohit said, "I was not thinking about a hundred because that doesn't really matter to me. Getting runs is important but all those milestones will happen if they have to happen. That was never in my mind but what in my mind was to play my role. I was opening in England for the first time and I am glad I was able to play that role, that is the most important thing I was focusing on making sure I get the job done."

England vs India: Rohit Sharma's century keeps India in a strong position after Day 3

After KL Rahul missed out on his half-century by 4 runs, Rohit Sharma along with Cheteshwar Pujara laid the foundation for India's second innings as the duo added 153 runs for the second-wicket stand. While Rohit Sharma went onto register his maiden overseas century, Pujara also went on to complete his half-century.

Rohit's stay at the crease did not last long as he ended up giving away his wicket to Ollie Robinson after failing to connect to a pull shot that went into the hands of Chris Woakes. Ollie Robinson also accounted for Cheteshwar Pujara in the same over when the tall pacer had the latter caught at third slip by bowling a shortish length delivery.

Skipper Virat Kohli and nightwatchman Ravindra Jadeja ensured there were no further hiccups as India ended Day 3 at 270/3. Kohli was unbeaten on 22 while Jadeja was not out on 9. The visitors now enjoy a lead of 171 runs as they look forward to posting a mammoth total for Joe Root & Co. when play resumes on Sunday.