Rohit Sharma Decodes Reason Behind India's ICC-trophy Drought: 'Couldn't Get Extra Inch'

Earlier last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selected the 18-member squad that will tour South Africa but along with that they also announced a massive change in leadership. The BCCI said that Rohit Sharma will be taking over from Virat Kohli as captain for Team India's T20I and ODI sides. In his first interview as India's new white-ball skipper, Sharma spoke about the team's ongoing ICC trophy drought.

Speaking to BCCI.tv, Sharma said that the last ICC trophy they won was back in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy but the reason they have not won anything since then is not that they have done anything wrong but rather because they could not get that 'extra inch' that they usually look forward to. He said that they have played as a team and performed well but the challenge is going that extra mile and the team needs to put the right foot forward and make sure that they try and count.

Rohit Sharma told BCCI.tv: "The last ICC trophy we won was in 2013. Since then we haven't won but I don't (think) we did anything wrong after that Champions Trophy. We played as a team, performed as a team, it's just that we couldn't get that extra inch that we always look forward to. That can happen, you know, international cricket is very demanding. But that is the challenge. We are all professionals and we need to put the right step forward and make sure that we try and count and put all those things in the right bag.

Rohit Sharma asks the team to focus on getting things right

Rohit also spoke about the upcoming World Cups and how he expects the team to respond. He told BCCI.tv: "Yeah, there are a lot of World Cups coming up and India will definitely be eyeing to do well in all those World Cups for sure. Our focus, yes of course we have to win championships but there's a process that we need to follow as a group because you know, if you want to win the championships there are a lot of other things that you need to first take care of then focus on the end goal. So there are a lot of things that need to be done right, before we think of the end result, the end goal."

Image: @BCCI/ Twitter