Rohit Sharma Delights Netizens With Long-awaited Return To Batting In Special Video: Watch

Cricketing action has come to a halt in India for almost six months now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things are improving gradually and players have hit the ground to start with their training. The IPL 2020 is set to be played in the UAE from September 19 and with just a month to go, players are leaving no stone unturned to regain match fitness.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah returns to bowl after 6 months in Mumbai Indians' net practice; watch video

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma resumes training for IPL 2020

Several cricketers have taken to social media recently where they have posted videos of their training. Now, joining the bandwagon is Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma who has resumed his training after a long hiatus from cricket due to the global pandemic. On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma took to Twitter where he posted a video of him hitting the field.

In the video, Rohit Sharma is seen doing some fitness drills which is followed by a gruelling net session where the Mumbai Indians star is seen tonking the ball around as he prepares for IPL 2020. As soon as Rohit Sharma posted the video, fans went gaga over it. A lot of reactions poured in as fans expressed their excitement at the return of the 'Hitman'.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians have crucial question to ask Mitchell McClenaghan as IPL 2020 heads to UAE

Rohit Sharma congratulates Dream11 for bagging the IPL sponsorship deal

Online fantasy sports company Dream11 was named the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League for 2020 on Tuesday. Dream11 replaced VIVO after the BCCI had earlier suspended the Chinese smartphone making company's contract as the title sponsor for the high-octane league. Dream11 is now set to pay ₹222 crore to be the title sponsors for the thirteenth edition of the IPL.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: MI, CSK & KKR will be departing for UAE for IPL 2020 on August 21: Reports

Several members of the cricketing fraternity congratulated Dream11 for bagging the IPL sponsorship deal. The Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is also the brand ambassador of Dream11. The right-hander took to Twitter to congratulate Dream11 on acquiring the IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights.

Congratulations to @Dream11 for bagging the title sponsorship for @IPL 2020 #Dream11IPL — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 18, 2020

Rohit Sharma's tweet came on the day when it was confirmed that he is set to become the fourth Indian cricketer to win the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award -- the highest sporting award of the nation after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma's name has been finalized by the National Sports Awards Committee for his incredible performance in the last 3 years, including his five centuries in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Along with Rohit Sharma, three other names -- wrestler Vinesh Phogat, paddler Manika Batra and Paralympian Mariappan Thangavelu will also be conferred with the highest award on August 29.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: IPL 2020 not to have white-ball Australia, England players arrive in the UAE before Sep 17

IMAGE COURTESY: ROHIT SHARMA TWITTER