Rajasthan Royals' official social media handle shared a hilarious video on Wednesday featuring Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Yuzvendra Chahal, where the three were seen interacting with the spider cam. While Rohit and Karthik were attempting to scare off the spider cam, Chahal produced an epic reaction alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Rohit, Karthik & Chahal interact with spider cam

As seen in the video uploaded by Rajasthan Royals' official Twitter handle below, several players of Team India were seen in a playful mood. After captain Rohit Sharma and wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik were trying to scare the camera, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously asked the spider cam to come down before asking it to come closer to himself and Hardik Pandya.

Wait for our Ultra legend pro max 😍😂pic.twitter.com/CCy7q1HHiG — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 14, 2022

Team India will next compete against Australia

After a disappointing performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, Team India are all set to face Australia in a three-match T20I series. This series is extremely important for the Men in Blue to get back to form ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022, which is set to take place in October and November. The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

As for the upcoming T20I series against Australia, the matches will be held across three venues: Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting series featuring two of the best teams in the world, below is a look at the India vs Australia T20I series schedule and the squad announced by both sides:

Match Day & Date Venue First T20I Tuesday, September 20 Mohali Second T20I Friday, September 23 Nagpur Third T20I Sunday, September 25 Hyderabad

Team India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.