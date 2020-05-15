Rohit Sharma Discloses Reason Behind Obsession Towards Creating Short-term Goals

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batsmen of modern times. The right-handed batsman, who broke into the Indian team a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents in cricket. Rohit Sharma has gone onto become a veteran in the limited-overs formats of the game and is slowly establishing himself in the Test circuit.

Rohit Sharma reveals the secret to his success

The Mumbai lad is renowned for his daddy hundreds. When Rohit Sharma gets going, there's hardly any bowler who can put the shackles on his onslaught. Recently, Rohit Sharma revealed his secret to success.

While speaking on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected: Chats', Rohit Sharma said he prefers short-term goals since that is what is experience has taught him so far. Rohit Sharma added that setting goals for each series or tournament helps him a lot and he will continue to follow this method in the future. He claimed the long-term goals add to one feeling pressure and stress.

Cricketers have quarantined themselves due to the lockdown, enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. Rohit Sharma said considering the situation, they can only wait for the action to begin. He added that they will have to see what is coming their way, whether it is the T20 World Cup or the IPL.

Rohit Sharma names Mohammad Shami as the toughest bowler to face in the nets

While speaking to Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues on a YouTube chat show, Rohit Sharma said that Mohammad Shami is the toughest bowler he has ever faced in the nets. He added that the pitches in net sessions are usually lush green with a lot of moisture in them. So, Mohammed Shami loves green pitches and whenever he sees a green pitch, he comes into bowl having a lot more biryani, according to Sharma. Sharma comically said that he has repeatedly requested Shami not to bowl bouncers at him in the nets, but to no avail, as he still has to face them since the fast bowler gets all charged up.

Rohit Sharma net worth: Rohit Sharma donation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Rohit Sharma has contributed to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as India fights against the deadly coronavirus. The Mumbai batsman pledged approximately ₹45 lakh and is one of the many athletes who contributed immensely to the Relief Fund. Rohit Sharma also contributed ₹25 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, ₹5 lakh to an NGO called Feeding Idea while donating a further ₹5 lakh for the Welfare of Street Dogs. The Mumbai Indians skipper has also urged his fans and followers to stay indoors amidst India lockdown.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER