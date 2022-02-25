Rohit Sharma Drops Big Hint On Sanju Samson's T20 WC Berth; 'Definitely In Consideration'

Sanju Samson is considered as a cricketer with a lot of potential, however, the wicketkeeper-batter hasn't been able to showcase his talent on the international front. The cricketer from Kerala made his comeback to Team India during the 1st T20I game against Sri Lanka where he did not get a chance to bat.

However, Team India India skipper Rohit Sharma feels that Samson's “shot-making ability” could be especially necessary in Australia during the T20 World cup later this year.

Rohit Sharma's special praise for Sanju Samson

Rohit Sharma captains the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, while Sanju Samson leads the Rajasthan Royals. Talking about his batting performance during the IPL, Rohit Sharma said, "That guy has got talent, man. Whenever I have seen him bat in IPL and all of that, he has just produced an innings where everyone goes over the moon watching it. So he has got the skill set to succeed. That is the whole point about the sport. A lot of people have skill set, lot of people have talent but how you utilise them is the most critical part."

He further added, “It's up to Sanju now to understand how he wants to utilise his talent and how he wants to maximise it. As a team management, we see a lot of potential, a lot of talent. We see a lot of match-winning abilities in that individual. I hope we give him that confidence when he gets playing for us, whenever he gets an opportunity, I hope he understands that."

Rohit Sharma drops hint on Sanju Samson's inclusion for T20 World Cup

Speaking about Sanju Samson's chances of getting picked for the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma said that the wicketkeeper-batter is “definitely” being considered for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Speaking about the selection he said, "He is definitely in consideration, which is why he is part of this team. His back-foot play is superb; some of the shots you must have seen during the IPL – the pick-up pull, the cut shots, standing and delivering over the bowler's head. Those kind of shots are not easy to play. I believe when you go to Australia, you need those kind of shot-making ability and Samson definitely has it in him. I just wish him the best and hope that he utilises his potential to the maximum."