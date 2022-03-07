Rohit Sharma explores new role for 'open-minded' Jadeja, remains coy on Vihari's future

Rohit Sharma believes that a bigger challenge than winning games is to create "bench strength" and he has taken it upon himself to ensure that he leaves Indian cricket in "good hands" looking at the future.

Rohit started his journey as Test captain with an emphatic innings and 222 runs victory over Sri Lanka but as Indian cricket goes through a transition phase, his focus on those who are not playing is the same as on playing XI.

"If you create that bench strength and you start thinking from now, Indian cricket will be in good hands. This is one of my challenges and one of my responsibilities. I have to take it upon me to create that bench strength, keeping in mind a lot of things," Rohit said at the end of the Test match.

With team slowly moving away from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, it is imperative that the younger crop gets confidence.

"It's going to be my biggest challenge more than winning games and all of that. For me what is important is how I approach those guys who are sitting outside and how I can get them in a good mindset.

"When they get an opportunity they should be very clear as to what they want to go out there and achieve. That will impact all our performances whether we win or lose games."

The skipper said that one can't just expect players to turn up and win games.

"You can't just say you have to win games. While winning games there are a lot of things you need to do: create bench strength, give clarity to people, create a good environment so that it's a nice and happy atmosphere where people want to go out there and do their job.

"They should not feel too much pressure. Of course, when you are playing international cricket, pressure is there. But that external pressure shouldn't be there, internal pressure is fine."

The onus is on team management to create that atmosphere.

"We will try and back them as much as possible so that at the end of the day when they come back home, they feel 'I got my opportunity, if I didn't do well I'm still happy as long as the role was given to me, there was clarity'. As long as that procedure is put in place, we will hold ourselves in good shape."

Jadeja is "open-minded" and want to use him more as batter

Ravindra Jadeja's "open-minded" approach to suggestions is any captain's delight and no wonder Rohit wants to use his abilities as a batter more looking at all-rounder's hunger for success.

Jadeja (175 and match haul of 9/87), who became the third Indian cricketer after Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar to score 150-plus in an innings and also take five-for while bowling, has been India's first choice all format and all condition spinner for some time.

"As a captain, I want to use Jadeja a lot more with the bat. We all know his bowling. Everyone knows about his fielding. I hope I get the opportunity to use his batting more in the future because we have got a lot of young players who we also need to see," Rohit said about his lethal weapon who was instrumental in winning the opening Test by an innings and 222 runs.

Any team leader likes teammates who takes extra initiative when asked for and for Rohit, Jadeja is one such player.

"Hunger is something that drives athletes to move forward. I see that clearly in Jadeja. He's hungry for success, he's hungry to get runs and do well for the team. When I talk to him about certain things he is very open-minded. He wants to take the responsibility, he wants to take the challenge," the skipper said and then supplemented his comments with an example.

His batting has improved by leaps and bounds as skipper Rohit sent him to bat at No. 5 in T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka recently.

"The example was there in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. I just casually asked him if we would want to bat up the order and he was open for it. This is why we asked him to go up in the first T20."

When it comes to all-rounders in wold cricket currently, Jadeja is right up there according to Rohit.

"Jadeja seems to be right up there, in my mind at least, to get the best out of him. He brings so much balance to the team as well," he said.

"Look at the performances. To score 175 not out and take nine wickets in the game, he's just upping his game every time we see him. In the past as well when we played in India his contribution with the bat lower down the order and picking those crucial wickets," the skipper said, waxing eloquent about his No. 1 all-rounder's current form.

Hanuma Vihari is No. 3 as of now but can't say about future

The skipper said that at this juncture, he can't say whether Hanuma Vihari is a long-term number three replacing Cheteshwar Pujara, who held that spot for a decade but in recent future, he would play in that slot.

"We are not so certain about anything at the moment. We are understanding what is right at this particular time and moving forward. In time to come you will realise who is the No. 3 player for us.

"At the moment, it is Vihari and he did pretty well. He will continue to do that in the next Test as well. I honestly can't tell you about the future because the future is very uncertain. We need to live in the present and focus on what lies ahead in the next game," Rohit said.

"It's important to do that, give these guys confidence and we will take it from there. We are very open minded as a team management, so whatever suits the best for the team we will try and take that call."