Rohit Sharma Fans FURIOUS, #BoycottSwiggy Trends Online For Brand's 'Photoshopped' Image

There was a significant buzz ahead of the highly anticipated clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders considering the star-studded line-ups of the two popular teams. However, a major controversy stirred up online ahead of the important fixture as India's online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy, posted a photoshopped image of MI captain Rohit Sharma on their Twitter account, which irked the cricketer's fans. The brand was ultimately forced to issue an explanation after they received a massive backlash for their Tweet.

Rohit Sharma fans trend #BoycottSwiggy on Twitter

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma has often been on the receiving end of trolls targeting him for his fitness and physique. A certain section of netizens has labelled the player on several occasions as 'Vada Pav'. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag had also used the same reference during the previous edition of the Indian Premier League and his remarks were deemed as 'distasteful' by many.

Swiggy also had to face the wrath of Sharma's fans as they shared a doctored image of the cricketer along with a Vada Pav stall on their Twitter account on Tuesday. The brand's attempt at having fun at the expense of Rohit Sharma left his fans unimpressed. Soon after the controversial Tweet, #BoycottSwiggy became a massive trend online and the food delivery platform had to ultimately delete the aforementioned post. Here is the screenshot of the deleted tweet -

Swiggy forced to provide fans with an explanation for 'unpleasant' Tweet

A special message to the Hitman’s fans



We reposted a fan’s tweet in good humour. While the image was not created by us, we do admit it could’ve been worded better. It was not meant to offend anyone in the least. Needless to say, we’re always with the Paltan. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) April 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma vs KKR

The Rohit Sharma vs KKR record makes up for a staggering read. The star player has amassed 982 runs in 28 matches against the Kolkata-based franchise. This is the most number of runs scored by a player against a particular opposition in the Indian Premier League. Sharma has scored six half-centuries and a century against KKR.

The opening batsman steadied the ship alongside Suryakumar Yadav after his side lost Quinton de Kock early on Tuesday. The right-hander played some exquisite strokes during his stay at the crease and contributed with 43 crucial runs at the top of the order. The batter's promising innings came to an end after he was ultimately dismissed by KKR's premier fast bowler Pat Cummins. Here is the KKR vs MI scorecard -

KKR vs MI scorecard

Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 13. Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 152 runs in the match. Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer for MI with 56 runs while Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he registered stunning bowling figures of 5/15.

KKR could manage 147 runs in response and lost the closely-fought battle by 10 runs. Nitish Rana once again impressed with the bat as he slammed 57 runs. MI leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bagged 4/27 against KKR.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

Mumbai Indians team 2021

Mumbai Indians team 2021: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

