Rohit Sharma 'first To Be Injured Before All SENA Tours', Fans Say After Latest Blow

Team India on Monday suffered a major blow ahead of the India vs South Africa Test series with new vice-captain Rohit Shamra being ruled out due to injury. According to BCCI, Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury while practicing in Mumbai before Team India departs for South Africa. Rohit Sharma will now be out of action for three weeks to recuperate from his injury. There is no confirmation from the BCCI yet on whether a new vice-captain will be appointed.

Rohit Sharma who will replace Ajinkya Rahane had a good tour of England where along with KL Rahul he gave a solid start to Team India at the top. With the absence of the Hitman from the batting lineup BCCI decided to add India A skipper Priyank Panchal into the team. However, the same cannot be said about the fans who trolled the ODI and T20 skipper on social media.

India vs South Africa: Fans troll Rohit Sharma

Earlier it was reported that the newly appointed Test vice-captain was practising in nets with throwdown specialist Raghvendra whose throwdown delivery allegedly hit him hard on the hand and he was left in deep pain. As per Inside Sports Rohit Sharma winced in pain, and after a few nervous moments, he looked alright. However later in the day, BCCI announced the news regarding the injury. Here's what fans had to say about Rohit Sharma injury

Only Player in the history of Cricket to get injured before touring every SENA country. Get Injured before England tour 2014, Australia tour 2018 + 2020, NZ tour 2020 & Now South Africa tour ! Unreal consistency in getting injured 👏 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/AQh57GNLIt — Ammar (@Ammar_Returns) December 13, 2021

Rohit sharma become a first player to got injured against all SENA countries — Mayank Raj (@ImMayank1616) December 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma before every SENA tours😄 https://t.co/M744Ag4qf4 — ◦•●❤♡ Rå§hï Vïrå†ïåñ ♡❤●•◦ (@Rashi_18V) December 13, 2021

India vs South Africa Test Series Schedule

Team India will tour South Africa despite the Omicron scare, with Cricket South Africa releasing the updated schedule for the series. The Indian team, they are due to travel to Johannesburg on a chartered flight on December 16. The India vs South Africa schedule now features a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, with the four T20Is originally scheduled, to be played at a later date. Here is a complete look at the revised IND vs SA schedule.

Tests

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town