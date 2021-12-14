Last Updated:

Rohit Sharma 'first To Be Injured Before All SENA Tours', Fans Say After Latest Blow

According to BCCI, Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury while practicing in Mumbai on Monday as Team India prepares to leave for South Africa.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Rohit Sharma trolled after getting injured

Image: India Cricket Team/ Instagram


Team India on Monday suffered a major blow ahead of the India vs South Africa Test series with new vice-captain Rohit Shamra being ruled out due to injury. According to BCCI, Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury while practicing in Mumbai before Team India departs for South Africa. Rohit Sharma will now be out of action for three weeks to recuperate from his injury. There is no confirmation from the BCCI yet on whether a new vice-captain will be appointed.

Rohit Sharma who will replace Ajinkya Rahane had a good tour of England where along with KL Rahul he gave a solid start to Team India at the top. With the absence of the Hitman from the batting lineup BCCI decided to add India A skipper Priyank Panchal into the team. However, the same cannot be said about the fans who trolled the ODI and T20 skipper on social media.

India vs South Africa: Fans troll Rohit Sharma

Earlier it was reported that the newly appointed Test vice-captain was practising in nets with throwdown specialist Raghvendra whose throwdown delivery allegedly hit him hard on the hand and he was left in deep pain. As per Inside Sports Rohit Sharma winced in pain, and after a few nervous moments, he looked alright. However later in the day, BCCI announced the news regarding the injury. Here's what fans had to say about Rohit Sharma injury

READ | IND vs SA: Who will be Team India's Test vice-captain in Rohit Sharma's absence?

India vs South Africa Test Series Schedule 

Team India will tour South Africa despite the Omicron scare, with Cricket South Africa releasing the updated schedule for the series. The  Indian team, they are due to travel to Johannesburg on a chartered flight on December 16. The India vs South Africa schedule now features a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, with the four T20Is originally scheduled, to be played at a later date. Here is a complete look at the revised IND vs SA schedule.

READ | Who is Priyank Panchal? All about Gujarat opener replacing Rohit Sharma for SA tour

Tests

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town

READ | IND vs SA: Vice-captain Rohit Sharma ruled out of Test series against Proteas
READ | IND vs SA: Big blow to Team India as Rohit Sharma sustains injury, A team captain Priyank Panchal called as cover
Tags: Rohit sharma, India, South Africa
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com