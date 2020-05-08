Rohit Sharma Gets 'hysterical' Over Praveen Kumar's Throwback Pic On Instagram

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar on Thursday shared a throwback picture of him alongside Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina when the trio played together for India. With no cricket taking place due to COVID-19, players are taking to various social media platforms and sharing throwback videos and images to keep fans entertained. However, Praveen Kumar's post was a surprise for many, as the bowler has been out of the game since many years now.

India lockdown: Praveen Kumar throwback image with Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina

In the throwback post shared by Praveen Kumar, the trio can be making funny faces while facing the camera. The picture became a huge hit among fan with over 1000 'retweets' and nearly 30,000 likes. Rohit Sharma termed the image 'hysterical', while Suresh Raina reminded Praveen Kumar about dismissing former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan with his outswinger.

It was a good match brother, still remember your spell where you took Dilshan off stump with outswinger 👌!! Stay safe love to family https://t.co/rahIUEvgyq — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 7, 2020

Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and their IPL careers

Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma play for two of the successful teams in the IPL history. Rohit Sharma captains Mumbai Indians in IPL and has led the team to four IPL titles, making them the most successful franchise in the history of the tournament. Suresh Raina, on the other hand, has been the batting mainstay for Chennai Super Kings and has won three IPL titles with the franchise. Suresh Raina was last spotted in the pre-season camp of Chennai Super Kings, preparing for the IPL 2020 after being out of the game for almost one year, due to a knee injury he suffered back in 2019.

The IPL was indefinitely suspended recently by BCCI recently due to the coronavirus crisis that has engulfed the world. The tournament was originally scheduled to start from March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the first match. Due to COVID-19, the tournament was previously pushed to April 15 but the move was nullified as the India lockdown continues.

