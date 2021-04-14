Rohit Sharma Gives Out Another Message For The Environment During KKR Match; See Picture

The Rohit Sharma vs KKR innings in Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was marked by an important awareness mission. Rohit Sharma was seen wearing yet another set of shoes displaying “PLASTIC FREE OCEAN” on them. This was an attempt to spread awareness regarding the conservation of oceans around the world and to gain the support of people for the cause.

Rohit Sharma's message for environmental support

Rohit Sharma, in an Instagram video, talked about all the causes he would be supporting throughout the IPL 2021. He further talked about how our planet suffers and the oceans end up getting hurt. Rohit feels that there is a small amount of time humans have for protecting and conserving the environment. He had a bag in front of him and he hinted by giving a sneak peek of a shoe.

The ðŸ„²ðŸ„°ðŸ…„ðŸ…‚ðŸ„´ðŸ…‚ I support â¤ï¸ Stay tuned! ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/L8q8UiHwur — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 9, 2021

Rohit Sharma supporting various causes and Rohit Sharma net worth

One can anticipate that in the MI IPL 2021 schedule, Rohit Sharma would be wearing a different set of shoes throughout the IPL to support various causes that are close to his heart. In the first match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians team 2021 caption wore the shoes displaying “SAVE THE RHINO”. He had expressed his support in the conservation of the Indian Rhino in earlier matches as well. As per MSN, the Rohit Sharma net worth is estimated to be around INR 124.5 crore.

The Rohit Sharma vs KKR encounter

The MI vs KKR match has a very unexpected result. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav scored 43 and 56 runs respectively which was the majority contribution to the team. The Mumbai Indians 2021 team saw a collapse of the lower batting order, due to Andre Russell’s memorable spell of 5/15. This restricted the Mumbai Indians for a mere score of 152.

The Kolkata Knight Riders seemed comfortable at the beginning with Nitish Rana scoring 57 runs from 47 balls. It seemed like a cakewalk as the KKR needed only 31 runs in the last 5 overs with 7 wickets in hand. The tables turned when Rahul Chahar took wickets at regular intervals and recorded his best figures of 4/27 with an economy of 6.75.

Krunal Pandya helped the cause with a remarkable economy of 3.25. In the end, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult showed their class by with Trent Boult taking 2 wickets in the last over. The Mumbai Indians team 2021 managed to snatch victory in the last 5 overs of the game. The MI IPL 2021 schedule marks the next match with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Source: Rohit Sharma Twitter