Rohit Sharma Gives Rishabh Pant A Scolding Inside Dressing Room Over Shot Selection Vs PAK

Rishabh Pant did not get a chance to play the opening match against Pakistan in the league stage with Dinesh Karthik getting a nod ahead of him. However, after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament due to injury, Team India coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma decided to ring in chances for Sunday's match against Pakistan bringing in Rishabh Pant along with Deepak Hooda and Ravi Bishnoi in the playing XI. But Pant failed to make an impact following which he was seen in a heated discussion with skipper Rohit Sharma inside Team India dressing room.

Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma angry with Rishabh Pant's shot selection

Rishabh Pant has played some important knocks for Team India when the team really needed it. However, the youngster still remains susceptible to playing reckless shots. A similar incident happened on Sunday when Pant tried to accelerate India's scoring but ended up giving away his wicket to Shadab Khan. The left-hander scored just 14 runs from 12 balls which included two boundaries. A video surfaced on social media where Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was unhappy with Rishabh Pant's batting approach and can be spotted having an angry outburst with the batter by his side after he returned to the dressing room.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022

After cruising through the league stage undefeated, Team India suffered their first loss of the Asia Cup 2022 campaign following their defeat to top Pakistan on Sunday. The league stage match ended with, India beating Pakistan by 5 wickets, but in the Super 4 clash, it was Pakistan who came out victorious by a similar margin in Dubai.

Speaking of the match, India was asked to bat first after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to first. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma who had a quiet tournament with the bat gave team India a strong start putting up a half-century stand for the opening wicket during the powerplay.

Following the dismissal of both the openers, Pakistan spinners Mohamad Nawaz and Shadab Khan made it difficult for Indian batters to score runs in boundaries. Suryakumar who played a blazing knock against Hong Kong in the previous match failed to post a big score. Rishabh Pant, gifted his wicket while trying reverse-sweep Shadab Khan. Hardik Pandya could not repeat the performance from the league stage falling cheaply leaving India at 131 for 5 in the 15th over. Kohli stayed till the end to not only bring up a gritty half-century but also help India post 181 runs on board.

Pakistan chasing 182 runs for victory lost skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman early but the momentum of the match changed after Mohamad Nawaz arrived at the crease. While Mohammad Rizwan kept attacking Indian bowlers, Nawaz scored a quickfire 42 runs off 20 balls which brought back Pakistan in the run chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 19 runs in the 19th over brought the equation to just seven of the last over. Arshdeep Singh failed to defend the runs with Pakistan walking out as winners.