Rohit Sharma Gives Savage Reply To Journo On Question About Crowd Support In Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns against each other in the first ODI of their three-match series starting December 4. Indian captain Rohit Sharma spoke in a pre-match press conference before the first ODI, where he discussed a variety of topics involving his team. However, when a reporter asked him about the difference in crowd support in Bangladesh compared to some of the other places that India goes to play cricket, Rohit couldn't help but respond with humour.

The reporter asked, "India get crowd support all over the world," to which Rohit said, "Not here." The reporter then continued, "Bangladesh is the only place where India doesn't get the crowd support. Many Indian players will play here for the first time. What do you think about that?" Rohit responded by saying that the crowd in Bangladesh can be intimidating as they are very passionate about cricket but added that his team is used to being under pressure and being challenged.

"The crowd here can be intimidating. They're passionate fans of cricket and they get right behind the team. It is exciting for their team. But for us, yes, lot of guys are coming to Bangladesh for the first time; but that doesn't change a thing. You're used to play in such big crowds when you tour places like Australia and England. The crowd there can be intimidating as well. They want to get behind the team, it's the same thing here as well. It's not going to affect our boys, they're used to being under pressure and being challenged," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

India vs Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The first match will begin at 11:30 pm IST on Sunday. The last five ODIs that India and Bangladesh played were all won by the Men in Blue. The last time they played a 50-over match against each other was at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.

Image: AP