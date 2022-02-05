Rohit Sharma Gives Witty Reply On Giving Chances To Youngsters; Asks 'Me, Dhawan On Bench?

Team India’s limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma came up with a witty response while answering questions about India’s batting top-order on Saturday. Speaking to the media via a virtual press conference a day before he leads India in his first assignment as the full-time ODI and T20I skipper. Rohit Sharma spoke about many topics, including the opener’s slot for the first ODI against West Indies, scheduled to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India is slated to face the Caribbean squad in the three-match ODI series, followed by the three-match T20 series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

While Rohit confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open the innings in the first ODI alongside him in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, he faced a question about giving the youngsters Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad a chance in the top-order. In reply, Rohit said, “so do you want Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad as openers and me and Shikhar Dhawan on the bench?” before smiling and ending the answer. Indian cricket fans were quick to notice the reply of Rohit and they expressed their say on the same on social media. The fans had a hilarious response to Rohit’s answer while they also hailed the India top-3 of Rohit, Shikhar, and Virat Kohli.

Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer tested positive for Covid-19

While KL Rahul will join the India squad from the second ODI onwards, Dhawan recently tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and is currently under isolation. Ruturaj and Shreyas Iyer are the other two players who have returned with a positive Covid-19 test. Kishan will now open the batting with the skipper, having last opened the batting during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, alongside Rahul. The youngster has played only two 50-over matches so far and hit a knock of 59 runs in his debut match earlier last year.

India's Full ODI Squad for ODI series against West Indies

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad. Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan