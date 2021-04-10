Rohit Sharma Hails Debutant Marco Jansen As Bangalore Defeats Mumbai In Last-over Thriller

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the defending champions Mumbai in the first game of the IPl 2021 by 2 wickets. Bangalore scored the winning run on the last ball of the match. However, Mumbai's skipper Rohit Sharma has fetched out some positivities from the defeat and also revealed why the debutant Marco Jansen was given the chance to bowl the last over. Debutant Marco Jansen impressed everyone as he bowled the final over in which Bangalore needed only 7 runs and AB de Villiers was still batting at that moment.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma said that he wanted to take AB de Villiers and Daniel Christian's wickets early, and therefore he went with Bumrah and Boult, unfortunately, it did not work. "I thought it was a great effort, great fight till the end. I thought we were 20 runs short with the kind of start we got. We made some mistakes in the first game, bound to happen. He's (Jansen) a talent we have identified to bowl in any situation. We wanted to get wickets when AB (AB de Villiers) and Christian (Daniel Christian) were batting, which is why we went with Bumrah and Boult, unfortunately, it didn't work. Definitely not an easy pitch to bat on," said Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai's skipper also hailed AB de Villiers for his crucial knock of 47 runs off 27 balls. "AB was brilliant and got them home," said Sharma in the post-match presentation adding that "it takes time to get intensity. But there are fresh faces. A lot of players were playing international cricket and we have not had time to get to know each other very well. It can be difficult for teams who have great home records but that's the challenge of the sport (about playing in neutral venues). But we are fortunate enough to be able to be in the park and put some smiles on the faces of people in India. The country is going through tough times. Give them something to look forward to".

Harshal Patel - First bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul against Mumbai

Meanwhile, for Royal Challengers Bangalore, pacer Harshal Patel took his career-best five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians. It was Harshal who scored the winning run on the last ball of the last over which sealed the victory for RCB. He also became the first bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in IPL history. Harshal picked up three wickets in the final over, dismissing Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Marco Jansen, and finished with figures of 5 for 27 in four overs.

(Image Credits: @mipaltan/Twitter/PTI)