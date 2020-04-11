'Big Round Of Applause': Rohit Sharma Hails Mumbai Police's Efforts Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In this thick of Coronavirus, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Saturday hailed the Mumbai police working round the clock to ensure the safety of citizens. Maharashtra has been the worst affected state in India as Mumbai breached 1100 mark with 75 casualties being reported so far.

Taking to Twitter, Sharma lauded the police in their effort to keep the city covered and further urged people to help the police by staying indoors.

Big round of applause to @MumbaiPolice for working round the ⏰ and making sure every single part of Mumbai is covered. It’s our duty to help them too by doing a little favour- STAY INDOORS pic.twitter.com/xImXoR5hsk — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 11, 2020

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Bengal extend lockdown till Apr 30, cases at 7529

Virat Kohli salutes police force

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli hailed the efforts of the police personnel around the country for helping citizens and conveyed his wishes to the frontline COVID-19 warriors. Police officials across the country have been helping the poor, the stranded and the hungry by providing them food and essentials directly at their doorstep, helping the people amid the lockdown. In a video shared by the Delhi police on their twitter handle, Virat Kohli salutes the force for their services and for their kind gesture of distributing food to the hungry & wishes them luck.

READ: Yuvraj Singh highlights one important thing about players during India-Pakistan match

Meanwhile, over 6565 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 642 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 1574. 239 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

READ: Amid COVID-19 crisis, Tendulkar donates one month ration for 5000 people in Mumbai

READ: Cricketer-turned-policeman Joginder Sharma on serving the country during COVID-19 crisis