Rohit Sharma Hails Fans For Adding Charisma To Sports With Full Enthusiasm

Rohit Sharma has come forward and said that it is the fans who make the sports glamorous. All the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, there are many reports saying that even if sports resume, it will be played behind closed doors.

'They are the ones': Rohit Sharma



"They (fans) are so important for any sporting event across the world. They are the ones who make every sport look so glamorous around the world. At least the first measure has to be everyone's safety," said Rohit during his recent Facebook interaction with presenter Joe Morrison on the official handle of La Liga.

"Once these measures are taken care of, slowly and smoothly fans can be allowed inside the stadium. The safety of everyone is of utmost importance. It needs to be taken into consideration before taking any measures," Rohit continued.

Sharma was all set to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 that was all set to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus fear. Mumbai Indians who are the defending champions were scheduled to face three-time winners and last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai franchise will not only be aiming to retain their title but also win their record fifth title.

It has also been reported that the ICC T20 World Cup that has been scheduled to take place in Australia in October-November might not take place this year due to COVID-19 and it has also been reportedly said that the event will take place Down Under in 2022.

Apart from cricket, the UEFA Euro Cup and the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to the summer of 2021. The French Open that was scheduled to be held later this month has been postponed to September-October while the Wimbledon 2020 has been canceled for the first time since World War II.

