Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya & Suryakumar Yadav's Energetic BTS Video Is Unmissable

It seems that Rohit Sharma might be in the perfect frame of mind to lead the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9 as they get set to lock horns with RCB in the curtain-raiser. Just five days before the commencement of the mega event, Rohit and two of the star players of his team were seen having some fun during a recent behind the scenes (BTS) video.

Rohit, Hardik & Surya's entertaining BTS session

Recently, the 'Hitman' had posted a video on Instagram where he, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and, Team India's new limited-overs specialist batsman Suryakumar Yadav were seen having a gala time.

The video starts with Sharma welcoming the fans and viewers to the behind-the-scenes view of Mumbai Indians (supposedly during a photoshoot). In the video, the three can be seen sitting on the table with idli-making steamers. In the next sequence, the trio is seen having a hearty laugh at something, and, then they recite dialogues. The video ends with Rohit Sharma saying - "Pack Up".

Watch the BTS video here:

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

The title-holders will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. The Mumbai-based franchise will be hoping to continue their outstanding run in the marquee tournament in a quest to retain the title and win it for a record sixth time and if they succeed in doing so, then they will be the first and only team to have registered a hat-trick of title wins in the history of the Indian Premier League.

After MI had successfully retained their title last season in the UAE, the Rohit-Sharma-led side became the second time after three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (2010-2011) to register back-to-back title triumphs in the cash-rich tournament.