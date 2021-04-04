Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya & Suryakumar Yadav's Energetic BTS Video Is Unmissable

Quick links:
CREDIT: ROHIT SHARMA INSTA
It seems that Rohit Sharma might be in the perfect frame of mind to lead the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9 as they get set to lock horns with RCB in the curtain-raiser. Just five days before the commencement of the mega event, Rohit and two of the star players of his team were seen having some fun during a recent behind the scenes (BTS) video.
Recently, the 'Hitman' had posted a video on Instagram where he, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and, Team India's new limited-overs specialist batsman Suryakumar Yadav were seen having a gala time.
The video starts with Sharma welcoming the fans and viewers to the behind-the-scenes view of Mumbai Indians (supposedly during a photoshoot). In the video, the three can be seen sitting on the table with idli-making steamers. In the next sequence, the trio is seen having a hearty laugh at something, and, then they recite dialogues. The video ends with Rohit Sharma saying - "Pack Up".
Watch the BTS video here:
The title-holders will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. The Mumbai-based franchise will be hoping to continue their outstanding run in the marquee tournament in a quest to retain the title and win it for a record sixth time and if they succeed in doing so, then they will be the first and only team to have registered a hat-trick of title wins in the history of the Indian Premier League.
After MI had successfully retained their title last season in the UAE, the Rohit-Sharma-led side became the second time after three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (2010-2011) to register back-to-back title triumphs in the cash-rich tournament.
