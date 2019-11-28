Rohit Sharma Has Now Signed Up With 10 Brands In This Fiscal Year; Total Tally Rises To 22

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma is not only having a fantastic season on the field but even off the field. Sharma is becoming a hot property in sports marketing and his rates have soared up by at least 55%. Recent Indian media reports are suggesting that Sharma's record-shattering performance at the World Cup and his latest exploits as India's new Test opener have opened the floodgates to a lot of brand deals for the MI skipper.

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal pokes fun at Rohit Sharma's anchoring skills, banter goes viral

22 brands endorsed in total

According to a report in a leading newspaper, Sharma's endorsement tally is reported to have grown to 22 in this fiscal year, a financial portal has revealed. The portal has also reported that experts estimate Sharma's earnings to be in the ball-park of Rs. 73-75 crore. The experts were also reported to have shared information about how Sharma has scored ten brand endorsements in this fiscal year. He has also been able to hike his prices by 55%.

ALSO READ | INDvWI: Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma's 'Unfriendship Day' in a new commercial

Sharma's commercial deal manager said that the player's performances have made his brand grow. He has been able to establish a niche for himself in the last few years. It has also been reported that although Virat Kohli charges four times as much as Rohit Sharma, both cricketers are now endorsing the same number of brands.

ALSO READ | Ind vs Ban: Rohit Sharma's catch in pink ball Test at Eden Gardens turns into a meme fest

Rohit's revival

Rohit Sharma has had a magnificent 2019 so far. The MI skipper won the IPL trophy for a record fourth time with his team in this year's Indian Premier League. After that, Sharma smashed five centuries in the World Cup and almost single-handedly took the Indians to the semi-finals where they got knocked out by New Zealand. On the Test frontier, Sharma had not gotten too much attention but as the Proteas visited India, Sharma was made the new Test opener along with Mayank Agarwal. Sharma smashed his way to the record books and scored 529 runs in just four innings.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma starts off in his signature 'Hitman' style in the very first over