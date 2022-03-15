Rohit Sharma Highlights One Big Task For Pant; 'I Have Made It Very Clear With Rishabh'

Rishabh Pant had a great India vs Sri Lanka series, where he was given the man of the series award due to his outstanding performance with the bat throughout the series. In the recently concluded series, Rishabh Pant batting looked good as he made a total of 185 runs at an average of 61.67 and strike rate of 120.13. Though the left-hander failed to score a double century, he did look impressive with his gloves. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praise for Rishabh Pant following his performance.

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma on Rishabh Pant's performance

Besides impressive batting, Rohit Sharma appeared to trust Pant's judgement on DRS calls especially. Following the conclusion of the match, he said, "I have made it very clear with Rishabh what I want. There are certain aspects of the game that I have told him to look into and that's about it. DRS calls are not something you will always get it right. There will be times when you will be making wrong calls. But that's absolutely okay."

He further added, "We know how he bats and as a team we just want to give him that freedom to bat in the way that he wants to bat. But also keeping in mind certain situations of the game, where the game is going, we have also conveyed that to him, but we want to stick with his game plan as a team".

Talking about Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping skills during the duration of the series Rohit Sharma was impressed by youngsters performance to which he said, "His keeping was best that I have seen. He kept well when England came last year and he seems to get better every time he keeps wickets for India, so that is something that I have been very impressed with".

India vs Sri Lanka highlights

Team India won both the Test matches and handed Sri Lanka a 2-0 whitewash. The home won the second Test by 238-runs with two full days still remaining. Sri Lanka on Day 3 resumed the innings at 28 for one in pursuit of an improbable 447-run target. The Sri Lankan batters, led by skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (107), resisted the Indian attack for some time before losing wickets to get bowled out for 208 in the post-tea session.

For India Jasprit Bumrah returned with match figures of 8 for 47, having taken a fifer at home for the first time in the first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin (4/55), Axar Patel (2/37) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/48) did their bit in wrapping up the Lankan innings. With the win, India rose to the fourth position in the WTC Points Table with 77 points. India have 58.33 Percentage of points with 6 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws. Australia, South Africa and Pakistan are ahead of India in the points table.