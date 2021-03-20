Rohit Sharma In Threat Of Being Overtaken By Full Indian Team Soon; Here Is How

Cricket over the years has emerged to be one of the most popular sports in the country. While the team's meteoric rise can be credited for the tremendous following, the star power of several prominent names has also drawn fans into the game. The social media following of the country's notable cricketing stars is a testament to the same. India's white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma has established himself as a force to reckon with in the national side, and he enjoys a massive Instagram follower base of 17.8 million. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a chance of surpassing the opener on the image and video sharing platform.

Team India could soon overtake Rohit Sharma on Instagram

While Rohit Sharma does boost off an enviable follower base, the official account of the Indian cricket team also completed 17 million followers on their Instagram account on Friday. Interestingly, the dynamic opening batter has more fans on Instagram than NBA's celebrated team LA Lakers. The LA Lakers currently have 16.1 followers to their name, which is lesser than Team India, as well as Rohit Sharma.

Apart from Rohit Sharma, there are several other stars as well who have an Instagram follower base that is significantly bigger than that of the Indian cricket team. Former India captain MS Dhoni had announced his retirement form international cricket last year, but that has had no impact on the wicketkeeper-batsman's popularity. The champion cricketer recently crossed 30 million followers on Instagram.

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, with 16.6 million followers, is also inching closer to Team India's account, and considering his popularity, he could soon surpass the BCCI-handled account during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. When it comes to Instagram followers, it is captain Virat Kohli who trumps his counterparts by a considerable margin.

Virat Kohli Instagram milestone

Te premier batsman created history earlier this month as he became the first Indian to cross the 100 million followers mark. on Instagram. With this achievement, he has put himself in an elite list. With the milestone, the Delhi-born cricketer became not only the first Indian but the first Asian personality to accomplish the feat. He also became the first cricketer to do so. Here is the Virat Kohli Instagram 100 million post -

Rohit Sharma net worth details

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. According to CA Knowledge, the Rohit Sharma net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹145 crore as of 2021. Rohit Sharma's IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹15 crore.

The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma â‚¹7 crore ($937,339) being part of the Grade A+ list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot.

India vs England 5th T20I live streaming

The two cricketing nations have been involved in a tooth and nail fight in the shortest format of the game. Having won two matches each, they are expected to go all guns blazing in the T20 series decider at Ahmedabad. The India vs England 5th T20 will be played on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the contest. The live streaming of the game will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app from 7:00 PM (IST).

