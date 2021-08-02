Rohit Sharma Introduces 'unique' Practice Session Game, Kohli Takes It Like Duck To Water

During one of Team India's practice sessions on Monday, Indian batsman Rohit Sharma introduced a new "unique" game that elicited laughter and fun from members of all ages, and players, including skipper Virat Kohli, who seemed to enjoy it. The video of the fun session was shared on the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team. In the video, players can be seen taking part in what appears to be a really interesting game. By the looks of the footage, Kohli and his boys seem to have taken the game like a duck to water.

"Practice, Laughter. Do not miss as Rohit Sharma's unique game leaves Team India in splits," the Indian cricket team captioned the post on Instagram, which has since garnered more than 1.3 million views. The entire video of the session was posted on the BCCI's official website. The youthful members of Team India, led by Virat Kohli, were later shown in the video asking the coaching staff to participate in the game as well.

England vs India Tests

The Indian Test squad is currently practicing at Trent Bridge for the upcoming five-match series against England, starting August 4. The Indian team is missing some members from the original 17-member squad that was announced ahead of the World Test Championship final. Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar have been ruled out of the series due to untimely injuries, while Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been included in their place. Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batsman, had previously tested positive for COVID-19 disease, which dealt a significant blow to the team. Pant, on the other hand, has healed and has rejoined the team in Nottingham.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

