Rohit Sharma Is A Better Captain Than Virat Kohli: Former Pakistan Batsman Salman Butt

The New Zealand team created history on Wednesday after becoming the WTC Final 2021 winners which made them the first World Test Champion team as the Kiwis defeated India by 8 wickets. After the WTC Final loss, few cricket enthusiasts have started criticising the captaincy of Virat Kohli as Team India lost one more major ICC event in the knockout stage under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Recently, former Pakistan cricket captain Salman Butt has stated that Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Virat Kohli.

Salman Butt compares captaincy of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

While speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan cricket captain vouched for Rohit Sharma as the captain of the Indian team. Salman Butt said that according to him Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Virat Kohli. He added that he had observed the captaincy of Rohit Sharma during the Asia Cup which was held in the year 2018. The former Pakistan cricket captain felt that the way Rohit Sharma operated as a stand-in captain looked very natural.

He further talked about the captaincy of Virat Kohli saying that team India were on top for five years but sadly couldn’t win the biggest match of all, so people are bound to raise questions. He added by saying that you can be a very good captain but if you don’t win any title, masses won’t remember you. Salman Butt also cited the factor of luck on one’s side by saying that maybe you are a good captain and have good plans but your bowler may not be able to execute it, so luck has to be on your side as well.

India's trophy drought under captaincy of Virat Kohli

The WTC Final was the third ICC title that the Indian team lost under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. The Indian captain was a key member of India's squad for the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy victory, however, Virat Kohli has yet to win a major ICC event after becoming the captain of the Indian team. Previously, the Indian team finished as the runners-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy after facing a 180-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan. Later, they were also knocked out from the 2019 Cricket World Cup after facing a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in a rain-curtailed semi-final that was played for two days.

The final day of India vs New Zealand WTC Final

As the play resumed on the reserve day, the New Zealand team managed to restrict India for a score of 170 runs. Tim Southee took a total of 4 wickets in the second innings while Trent Boult took 3 wickets. Kyle Jamieson emerged as the top bowler in the WTC Final as he took a total of 7 wickets. Kyle Jamieson registered a 5-wicket haul in the first innings. New Zealand had a target of 139 runs and Kane Williamson’s brilliant unbeaten half-century followed by Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 47 runs took the New Zealand team across the finish line to make them the first WTC Final winner.

