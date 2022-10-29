The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday implemented the pay equity policy to bring the match fee for contracted women cricketers at parity with their male counterparts. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle to make the historic announcement as he said that the match fee for both men and women cricketers will be the same moving forward, which is Rs. 15 lakh for a Test match, rs. 6 lakh for an ODI appearance and Rs. 3 lakh for a T20 International.

"I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket," Shah tweeted on Thursday.

"The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind," Shah added.

Rohit Sharma reacts to BCCI's landmark decision

Indian men's team captain Rohit Sharma has issued his first reaction to BCCI's landmark decision on pay equity in Indian cricket. Sharma took to his official Twitter handle to say that he is "happy and proud" with BCCI making an effort to end gender discrimination in Indian cricket. "Happy and Proud," Rohit wrote on Twitter along with a clapping hands emoji.

Earlier, the Indian women cricketers received Rs. 4 lakh for a Test match and Rs. 1 lakh for an ODI or a T20I appearance, way less than what their male counterparts get for the same work. The new pay equity policy will ensure that contracted Indian women cricketers get the same match fee as Indian male players, which is Rs. 15 lakh for a Test, Rs. 6 lakh for an ODI, and Rs. 3 lakh for a T20 International.

The Indian women's cricket team has done exceptionally well in the recent past. They recently retained the Women's Asia Cup title and also for the first time since 1998 won an ODI series in England. The Indian women's team finished runner-up in the Commonwealth Games this year, where they lost to Australia in the final.

