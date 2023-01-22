Rohit Sharma Joins Sourav Ganguly In Third For Unique Record After 2nd ODI Vs New Zealand

Team India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front in the second ODI against New Zealand on January 21 as he smacked a brilliant fifty to help his side register a dominating eight-wicket victory. In the process, the hitman also equalled a unique record held by former skipper Sourav Ganguly.

In the second India vs New Zealand ODI, Rohit Sharma struck a sublime 51 runs off 50 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, to power the Men in Blue to a series-clinching eight-wicket victory. The 35-year-old's two sixes helped him move his total tally of maximums to 132 as the captain of India across all formats, and in the process also equalled Sourav Ganguly in third for this record. Rohit is now only behind legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni (211) and former skipper Virat Kohli (138).

Even though it has been a while since Rohit has managed to register a big score, the hitman said after the second ODI against New Zealand that he was not bothered about the same. In the post-match presentation after the second ODI, the 35-year-old said (as quoted by PTI), "I'm trying to change my game a bit now, have been trying to take the bowlers on and I think that's important, to try to put the pressure back. I know the big scores haven't come, but I'm not too worried about it."

He went on to add, "I am happy with my batting. I have kept my approach quite similar. I am happy with how I am going. I know a big score is around the corner." While Rohit did impress with the bat in the second ODI against New Zealand, it were Team India's fast bowlers who stole the show.

The Mohammed Shami-led pace attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 runs before India chased down the target in just 20.1 overs. Shami (3/18) was well supported by Mohammed Siraj (1/10) and Hardik Pandya (2/16). Shami and Siraj in particular set the stage for Team India as they made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling and reduced New Zealand to a dismal 15 runs for the loss of five wickets after Rohit opted to bowl first.

