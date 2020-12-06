Rohit Sharma Lauds Team India For Being 'nice' & 'composed' After Sealing T20I Series

Rohit Sharma came forward and heaped praise on the Indian team for their outstanding performance on the field after the second T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. T Natarajan's bowling spell and Hardik Pandya's outstanding innings with the bat helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

'What a series win!': Rohit Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Rohit wrote that he loved the way the Indian team played and that is by being nice and composed. He then gave a big thumbs up to each one of the players.

What a series win for Team India. Loved the way they played nice and composed. Big 👍 to each one of them. @BCCI — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 6, 2020

The 'Hitman' was ruled out of the ongoing limited-overs series Down Under after having sustained a hamstring injury while fielding during a Dream11 IPL 2020 league game. He went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation and is expected to join the squad for the upcoming four-match Test series that gets underway on December 17.

Meanwhile, in Rohit's absence, KL Rahul is India's vice-captain for the white-ball leg of this grueling tour.

Pandya finishes it off in style

Chasing a stiff target of 195, India had to attack right from the word 'Go' and that is exactly what openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan had done in the Powerplay overs. Dhawan scored a fine half-century before he was dismissed for 52. Skipper Virat Kohli then took care of the proceedings and brought the visitors back in the hunt with a solid knock of a 24-ball 50 before a brilliant catch from his opposite number Matthew Wade behind the stumps sent him back just when it appeared that he would single-handedly get the job done.

Enter Hardik Pandya and he showed why he is Team India's most bankable power-hitter as he took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners. He hit two big sixes in the final over as the Men In Blue crossed the finish line by six wickets and a couple of balls to spare. The Baroda cricketer remained unbeaten on a 42 (22) at a strike rate of nearly 191 including three boundaries and two maximums.

