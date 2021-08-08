Rohit Sharma Left Puzzled After Rishabh Pant's Bizarre 'frog Jump' Appeal; Watch

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is recognised for his unique on-field behaviour when both batting and keeping for his team across formats. Pant never fails to impress onlookers with his bat by hitting primarily unconventional cricketing shots, and while he is keeping for Team India, the camera seldom misses capturing his bizarre conduct in the gloves. Pant was recently spotted hopping like a "frog" after catching a ball behind the wickets while keeping for India in the first Test match against England. Rohit Sharma, who was seen looking at him with a puzzled expression, was clearly taken aback by his antics.

The incident took place on Day 4 of the first Test match as England players were trying to put on a lead while batting in the third innings. Pant and the entire squad burst into celebrations after Mohammed Shami bowled the second ball of the 51st over to Jonny Bairstow, prompting an appeal for caught behind. As Indian players were still continuing to shout for the appeal, Pant was seen going from jumping behind the wickets to hopping like a frog and going past his skipper Virat Kohli at slips before standing face-to-face with Rohit Sharma.

Here's the video of the incident

The video of the incident is now going viral across all social media platforms. Netizens have dubbed Pant's bizarre antics as 'frog jump' with some even backing the wicketkeeper-batsman to bring a gold medal for India in frog jumping at the next Olympics, jokingly of course. "Pant rocked, Rohit shocked," one individual wrote on Twitter.

#ENGvsIND #EngvIND

Frog Jump Roshan Pant

After #NeerajChopra won a Gold

Pant want Gold in frog jumping



Pant rocked 🔥 Rohit Shocked 😅 pic.twitter.com/hZz6O62MWp — Sourabh Sharma (@MrS0urabh) August 7, 2021

Frog jump by Rishabh Pant after gathering the ball. Rohit Sharma was totally confused with what Pant was doing. pic.twitter.com/itkC9qLbKF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 7, 2021

Pant bhi na😂😂



Saare log appeal karrahe hai, aur yeh khud WK hai, frog jump karraha hai😂 — Pulippumittaai (@pulippumittaai) August 7, 2021

The start of play on Day 5 has been delayed due to the rain in Nottingham. The play was scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday. India still needs 157 runs to win the game and England will have to pick 9 more wickets to turn the match in their favour. As of now, it is looking like the match will end in a draw without any result. India will assume charge at 52/1 if the play resumes on Day 5. Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will start Day 5 with their overnight scores of 12 runs each.

Image: @MrS0urabh/Twitter