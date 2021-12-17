Rohit Sharma Makes Most Of 'rehab Time' At NCA, Passes Words Of Wisdom To India’s U19 Team

India's new limited over skipper Rohit Sharma and his teammate, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have begun their rehabilitation programs at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. Their teammates are currently in South Africa preparing for a three-match Test series against the Proteas and these two missed out owing to injuries. Rohit was recently pictured giving a talk to the Under 19 team that is currently training at the NCA ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, which is scheduled to start on December 23 in the United Arab Emirates.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released some images of India's white-ball skipper Rohit giving a talk to the India U-19 team and each of them looked eager to learn more from him. BCCI captioned the image: "Team India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma made the most of his rehab time as he addressed India’s U19 team during their preparatory camp at the NCA in Bengaluru." Earlier, the U-19 skipper Yash Dhall had uploaded images with Rohit and Jadeja. Dhall is slated to lead the Indian side at this year's event, organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Priyank Panchal makes the step up in place of injured Rohit Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have called up 31-year-old Priyank Panchal as a replacement for an injured Rohit Sharma for the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa. Panchal represents Gujarat in the domestic circuit and has been a regular for the India A side. He was even named the captain of India A for their two-match series against South Africa A.

After his call-up as a replacement for the Rohit Sharma, who picked up an injury in his left hamstring, for the main national team, he recently took to social media and said that he is honoured to be wearing the Team India jersey and thanked the BCCI for showing faith in him. Panchal wrote on his Twitter: "Thank you, everyone, for all your good wishes. Honoured to be donning the team India jersey. Thank you for showing faith in me BCCI. Looking forward to the series!"

