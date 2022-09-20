Rohit Sharma Matches Unique Record Held By Martin Guptill In 11 Run Haul Vs Australia

While Team India captain Rohit Sharma was sent back to the pavillion early in the first T20I against Australia, he did manage to script a new record in the shortest format. The 35-year-old only managed to score 11 runs off nine deliveries before he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. After the skipper was dismissed, some fine knocks from vice-captain KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped the Men in Blue finish on 208 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Rohit Sharma scripts new T20I record

Despite scoring just 11 runs against Australia in the first T20I, he did manage to smack a six (one four), and in the process match New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill for the most number of maximums. Both Rohit and Guptill have smacked 172 sixes. The two are followed by explosive West Indies opening batter Chris Gayle (124), former England captain Eoin Morgan (120) and current Australian skipper Aaron Finch (117).

These are not the only records held by the hitman, who has also played the most number of T20Is (137) and scored the most number of runs (3631) in this format. Other than these records, Rohit has also scored the most number of centuries (4) in the shortest format and shares the record of the most number of fifties with Virat Kohli (31).

India set Australia target of 209

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Hardik Pandya's audacious strokeplay helped the side post a daunting 208 for six in the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday. With his strike rate under scanner, Rahul made a statement with a high-quality 55 off 35 balls before Hardik smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls, including five sixes. Suryakumar Yadav also played some breathtaking strokes in his 46 off 25 balls.

India vs Australia playing XIs

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

