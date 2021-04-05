Rohit Sharma Names His 'Fiercest' Competitor, Gives Fans View Into Workout Drills: WATCH

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is gearing up for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai-based cricketer, who took the franchise's charge in 2013, has completely changed their fortunes by leading them to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020) in just eight years. Rohit would now be eyeing to complete a hat-trick of IPL titles and become the first franchise to do so by winning the IPL 2021.

Rohit Sharma names himself as his most fiercest competitor

Ahead of the tournament, Rohit is sweating it out on the field, as well as, in the gym. On Monday, the Mumbai captain took to Instagram and uploaded a unique video of himself from the gym where he is seen involved in different types of exercises. While the video was loved by the fans, it was the caption that stole all the attention.

In the caption, Rohit went on to reveal his fiercest competitor. The cricketer disclosed that he himself is his fiercest competitor. Rohit wrote, "It’s a cliche, but you will always be your most fierce competitor."

Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 salary

Rohit Sharma is one of the most valuable players in the history of the tournament and during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the Mumbai Indians franchise retained the cricketer for â‚¹15 crore ($2.1 million). The Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 salary is the same as last year, i.e. â‚¹15 crore.

MI IPL 2021 schedule: Defending champions to face RCB in opener

According to the MI IPL 2021 schedule, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The MI vs RCB game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). Rohit Sharma's men will like to start their tournament with a win as their side is a slow starter and has a tendency to lose the first match of the competition.

Mumbai Indians had lost their first match against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Meanwhile, the five-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Chennai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

Mumbai Indians squad

MI team: Players Retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

MI team: Players bought at IPL 2021 Auction

Adam Milne (â‚¹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (â‚¹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.4 crore), James Neesham (â‚¹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (â‚¹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (â‚¹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹20 lakh).

SOURCE: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM